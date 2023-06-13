Taco Bell and Crocs Collab on 'Mellow Slides'

The hottest summer slides just dropped from Taco Bell and Crocs. The two have teamed up to release the first-ever Mellow Slide limited edition collaboration.

Inspired by Taco Bell’s signature colors, black and purple, the Taco Bell x Crocs Mellow Slides feature an ombre-like fade with “Live” and “Más” imprinted separately in white inside each footbed.

Crocs’ Mellow Slide boasts a mood-boosting silhouette and blissful design to allow your feet to melt into the footbeds.

The limited-edition slides will be available nationwide on June 28 exclusively on crocs.com. Taco Bell super fans, who have reached FIRE! Tier status will be able to shop the drop early beginning June 20, with an exclusive link shared via the Taco Bell app message inbox.

The slides retail for $60.