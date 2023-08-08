Taco Bell and DoorDash to Open $5 Million Tab to Cover Guests' Taco Orders

To celebrate the liberation of the Taco Tuesday trademark registration in 49 states, and to support and spotlight restaurants who now have the right to freely use Taco Tuesday, Taco Bell has announced that on Tuesday, September 12, Taco Tuesday fans (nearly) everywhere can celebrate Taco Tuesday (nearly) anywhere – and Taco Bell will help pay for it.

On Taco Tuesday, September 12, Taco Bell, in partnership with DoorDash, is opening a $5 million taco tab to cover a portion of taco fans’ orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican cuisine. Because now that Taco Tuesday is free – your tacos should be, too.

Leading up to the September 12 celebration, all Taco Bell locations will be offering a free Doritos Locos Taco every Tuesday, no purchase necessary, on 8/15, 8/22, 8/29 and 9/5.

“Taco Tuesday belongs to all who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos, and this Free-For-All will not only thank taco fans who supported the cause, but will also spotlight local restaurants and vendors who can now embrace Taco Tuesdays without fear of legal action,” said Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. “When tacos win, we all win. We all win when Taco John’s decides to release its trademark registration, we all win when taco vendors everywhere are free to join the movement, and we all win when taco fans can freely celebrate and support Taco Tuesdays at Taco Bell or anywhere else.”

The Road to Freeing Taco Tuesday

In May 2023, Taco Bell took a bold step on behalf of taco lovers nationwide by filing legal petitions to cancel the two Taco Tuesday trademark registrations. The aim was simple: to free the phrase for restaurants nationwide. The message was clear: Taco Tuesday belongs to everyone, from Taco Bell to Taco John’s to your favorite local taco spot.

In late July, Taco John’s courageously decided to abandon its Taco Tuesday trademark registration. Not only did Taco John’s act benefit thousands of businesses across 49 states by making the term Taco Tuesday more freely available, Taco John’s also made a meaningful donation to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) for $40,000, which the Taco Bell Foundation has matched.

Supporting The Taco Community

Taco Bell has also committed to donating $1 million in partnership with the Taco Bell Foundation to support young people who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos. Donations made by Rounding Up at checkout on Tuesdays will be matched up to $1 million. These donations will continue to fund the Taco Bell Foundation’s Community Grants and the Live Más Scholarship for fans and team members.