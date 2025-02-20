Taco Bell and Milk Bar, a New York-based dessert company, have reunited to launch the new Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros, the ultimate little treat packed with big birthday energy. Combining Milk Bar’s iconic birthday cake flavor with a Taco Bell twist, the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros capture that special birthday magic in every bite, giving fans a reason to celebrate no matter what the occasion. Starting today, fans nationwide can taste the latest elevated dessert from the two innovative brands for only $2.99* for two churros or $1.99* for one while supplies last.

A Sweet Twist on Tradition

The perfect little treat for any occasion, Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros are served in either a one-count or a bundle of two warm, crispy churros filled with birthday cake frosting and topped with bright pink confetti sprinkles. Inspired by the fun Mexican dessert, Taco Bell captures the timeless light, fluffy form of the churro presented in a unique and festive new way.

“We love partnerships that play with form and flavor, which is exactly what we’ve done with this extra-celebratory take on the churro,” shared Taco Bell Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews. “A visit to Taco Bell isn’t complete without savoring the sweets, and this special little treat captures the sweet, nostalgic birthday cake flavors and festive feeling with every bite, making every occasion feel like your special day.”

Pushing the Boundaries of Culinary Creativity

Taco Bell and Milk Bar’s first innovative team-up in 2022 brought fans the Strawberry Bell Truffle, a bite-sized summertime hit blending Milk Bar’s award-winning cake truffles with tiny pieces of Taco Bell’s Crunchy Taco Shell. The one-of-a-kind dessert quickly became a delightful hit, blending the best of both worlds for fans.

“For over 16 years, Milk Bar has been a part of so many people’s birthdays and special moments, so we were beyond excited when our friends at Taco Bell asked us if we were game to collab on another dessert to turn everyday moments into celebrations,” said Christina Tosi, Chef and Founder of Milk Bar. “This treat has all the iconic birthday cake spirit (and flavor), deliciously and uniquely delivered in crispy churro form, and we can’t wait for you to try it!”

Now, launching only a day ahead of Taco Bell’s birthday, the culinary teams have pushed the boundaries for familiar-yet-unexpected-yet sweet innovations yet again with the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros. The latest sweet treat mash-up from Milk Bar and Taco Bell has re-imagined the warm and crispy churro with a sprinkle of surprise for a celebratory treat to pair perfectly with any Taco Bell favorites.

Even More to Celebrate

Milk Bar has it’s own mouthwatering limited edition little treat coming inspired by this collaboration with Taco Bell! Milk Bar is introducing the Churro Birthday Cake Truffles, an irresistible remix of their Cake Truffles now featuring a churro cake center, rolled in churro birthday sand and filled with birthday frosting. To celebrate, Milk Bar is giving away a limited number of their Churro Birthday Cake Truffles for FREE on Thursday, February 20th starting at 10 AM EST at their NYC flagship location (1196 Broadway, New York, NY 10001) while supplies last on a first come first served basis**. Whether fans are enjoying the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros at Taco Bell or checking out the Churro Birthday Cake Truffles at the Milk Bar flagship in NYC, there’s always a reason to get a little treat.

*At participating locations for a limited time only, while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery.

**No purchase necessary, limit one (1) per customer while supplies last. Sponsor: Milk Bar.