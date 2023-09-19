Taco Bell and Mtn Dew Unleash Baja Blast Energy Drinks

Hot off the heels of the last Mtn Dew innovation of MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Gelato, Taco Bell and Mtn Dew are back with more punches of BAJA BLAST this fall.

Until September 28 or while supplies last, Taco Bell and Mtn Dew have collaborated on another tasty launch through the introduction of BAJA BLAST Charged Berry and MTN DEW ENERGY BAJA BLAST in can, available in three restaurants across Southern California and Tucson, Arizona.

Customers will be able to order the BAJA BLAST Charged Berry which includes all the original BAJA BLAST with an added swirl of sour strawberry flavor for $4.50 (plus tax) and $4.99 (plus tax) depending on location. Exclusively available in a large size.

The BAJA BLAST Charged Berry has the added benefits of citicoline and caffeine from MTN DEW ENERGY BAJA BLAST which provides a jolt of energy needed to conquer the day. This new beverage has 70 calories and 180 mg of caffeine per 27.2 oz serving.

Fans also have the option of ordering a MTN DEW ENERGY BAJA BLAST in can sold for $2.50 (plus tax) and $2.99 (plus tax) depending on location.

Locations:

Orange County, CA: 2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606

Tucson, AZ: 1818 E. Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85719 AND 7140 N. Thornydale Rd, Tucson, AZ 85741