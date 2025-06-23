Taco Bell has always delivered bold, craveable, and affordable meals—and now the brand is taking value to new heights with skateboarding icon and lifelong fan, Tony Hawk. We’ve tapped Tony Hawk to share his take on the Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box (BYOLCB): a full-sized, flavor-packed meal, made for fans who know exactly what they want. Even better? Starting July 11, the box unlocks unique in-game item drops for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4—available for a limited time only through the Taco Bell app.

“At Taco Bell, delivering bold flavor at unbeatable value for our fans isn’t a trend—it’s part of our DNA” said Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. “We’re seeing 1 in 5 Luxe Cravings Boxes being scooped up by Taco Bell first timers, meaning our value is not just satisfying cravings—it’s so compelling it’s bringing new fans. Now, we’re turning it up another notch with this epic collaboration proving that craveability and value aren’t mutually exclusive.”

From Skater Fuel to Full-Circle Feast

Tony knows how to push limits—on the board and on a budget. A 12-time national champ, gold medalist, and the first to land the 900, his impact on skating is legendary. And when every dollar counted, Taco Bell’s unbeatable value made it possible for him to eat like a champ on a skater’s budget

Now, Taco Bell is honoring that legacy with a new box that lets fans eat like Tony and live más for less. Fans can make every dollar go pro—just like Tony did back in the day and eat like a legend with his customized Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box.

Tony Hawk’s BYOLCB is a modern-day nod to the iconic Taco Bell meals that fueled his early skate sessions—packed with some of his all-time favorites like a Cheese Quesadilla, Crunchy Taco, Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium Lipton Iced Tea to top it off.

“Taco Bell was my fuel in the early days of Birdhouse. It kept me going while I was chasing a dream,” said Tony Hawk. “I had a self-imposed Taco Bell allowance and practically lived on it while creating a brand and skating nonstop. So, getting to create my own box with Taco Bell along with co-creating a line of new in-game features is my version of living the dream. I hope it inspires others chasing their passion to keep pushing, keep grinding, and maybe grab a taco along the way.”

As part of the collaboration, Taco Bell has also teamed up with Uber Eats to launch the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Bundle – available on the Uber Eats app for a limited time (the only delivery platform carrying it!). Mirroring the Tony Hawk’s Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box, the bundle brings unbeatable craveability and convenience straight to your doorstep.

Plus, fans who order the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Bundle on Uber Eats will have access to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 demo codes and can enter a Sweepstakes sponsored by Uber Eats for a chance at other amazing prizes. Terms apply. See Uber Eats app for details.

In-Game Unlocks That Shred

Tony Hawk’s version of the BYOLCB is dropping just in time for the launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4—a highly anticipated reboot of one of the most iconic games of the early 2000s, packed with new in-game items, more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, music, and a heavy dose of nostalgia. This time around, players can spot Taco Bell restaurants in the background of select skate maps, bringing the collab to life in-game. Taco Bell’s also taking the collab beyond the box. Starting July 11, every in-app order of a $5, $7, or $9 Luxe Cravings Box—or Tony Hawk’s take on the Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box—unlocks a unique in-game item each week. That’s right: gear up, game on, and get rewarded just for living más.

7/11–7/17: Salsa Verde Skateboard

7/18–7/24: Taco Bell Hoodie

7/25–7/31: Taco Bell Sweatpants

8/1–8/7: Verde Grip Tape

8/8–8/13: Taco Bell Puffer Vest

One Day. One Drop. Endless Cravings.

On June 24, Taco Bell Rewards Members can take a shot at the summer’s biggest reward:

500 limited-edition custom skateboard decks at 2PM PT, with the first 15 autographed by the legend himself, Tony Hawk. The design brings the in-game item to life—based on the unique skateboard fans can unlock in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater™ 3 + 4, now turned into a real-world collectible.

Plus, 50,000 early-access demo codes for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will also be up for grabs at 3PM PT.

Only through the Taco Bell app. No grind required.

Luxe Cravings Boxes = Iconic Cravings, Unmatched Value

The Luxe Cravings Boxes continue to highlight the brand’s commitment to delivering bold flavor, variety, choice, and control without breaking the bank. With full-sized, premium menu items at $5, $7, and $9 price points—alongside the Cravings Value Menu—the lineup offers flexible options for any appetite or budget.

Luxe Boxes are winning over fans, with more than one in four customers coming back to match the strong return rate seen with the Cravings Value Meal launch. The recent addition of Tony Hawk’s customization of the Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box reinforces Taco Bell’s ability to serve craveable value at every level. Plus, the $9 Discovery Box now features the all-new Avocado Ranch Crispy Chicken Burrito—a bold, premium bite that elevates the lineup even further.