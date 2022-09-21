Taco Bell Begins Debuts Category-First Plant-Based Steak

Taco Bell and Beyond Meat announced the unveiling of a first-of-its kind, category-disrupting product: Beyond Carne Asada Steak. Completely new yet expectedly flavorful, this plant-based protein will be available at select Taco Bell locations in the Dayton, Ohio, area starting October 13, for a limited time, while supplies last.

“At Taco Bell, we’ve long believed that anyone should be able to choose plant-based menu items without compromising the flavors they crave,” says Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. “That’s why we at Taco Bell are thrilled to reveal the result of our long-standing partnership with Beyond Meat, which is previously unseen in the [quick-service restaurant] industry. This plant-based carne asada steak is just the latest move in our history of crafting some of the most unique, craveworthy offerings for all fans.”

When the masterminds behind the Taco Bell Test Kitchen teamed up with Beyond Meat’s cutting-edge innovation and culinary teams, they worked to craft a plant-based protein that everyone would crave. The two innovators worked to develop a category-disrupting protein, one that would perfectly complement Taco Bell’s menu. The resulting Beyond Carne Asada Steak is a delicious plant-based option crafted with simple plant-based ingredients and Taco Bell’s signature spices, and the product is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association (AVA). Like all of Beyond Meat’s products, Beyond Carne Asada Steak is made without GMOs or added hormones. Beyond Carne Asada Steak will be featured in a quesadilla and priced the same as a traditional steak quesadilla, but thanks to Taco Bell’s customizable menu, it can also be enjoyed in any menu item. There is no additional cost to swap Beyond Carne Asada Steak for steak, as Taco Bell seeks to provide more people with affordable and cravable access to plant-based products.

“We know that consumers are looking for diverse protein options that are better for the planet without compromising on taste, so we’re incredibly excited to launch our brand-new, innovative Beyond Carne Asada Steak,” says Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Designed to specifically complement the bold, savory flavors that Taco Bell is known for, Beyond Carne Asada Steak delivers the flavorful, delicious taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak with the added benefits of plant-based meat.”

While others have only recently explored the plant-based realm, Taco Bell has a long-standing history of being a go-to restaurant for those veggie cravings. Back in 2015, Taco Bell was the first quick service restaurant to be certified by the AVA. In 2021, Taco Bell’s vegetarian options represented over 12 percent of sales for the brand. In August 2022, the brand tested a proprietary plant-based protein featured in the Crispy Melt Taco. Fast forward to today, plant-based has become a movement, and Taco Bell is here for it (and always was).