Taco Bell’s Cheesy Chicken Crispanada returns to menus for a limited time in response to fan’s craving for more.

Grounded in its fusion-first ethos, the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada features a harmonious blend of melted cheese and savory chicken, peppered with vibrant Mexican spices. Priced at just $3.49, chicken lovers have another chance to get their hands on the newest portable delight.