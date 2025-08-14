Back by overwhelming fan demand, Taco Bell is bringing back the Cheesy Street Chalupas. Following last year’s bold debut as one of the best-selling innovations and this year’s Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas innovation, the OG Cheesy Street Chalupas are back for fans to bite into and savor.

The Ultimate Ode to the Street Taco

Steeped in tradition and shaped by the bonds of community, street vendors have long celebrated heritage by adding their own flavorful twists to beloved dishes. Taking inspiration on distinct interpretations of the taco from the creativity of Hispanic and Latino culinary pioneers, Taco Bell reimagined its iconic Chalupa to deliver an entirely new flavor experience.

The Cheesy Street Chalupas are street-sized and served as a bundle of two, featuring traditional street taco ingredients — like fresh cilantro and diced onions — paired with your choice of premium protein. Fans can enjoy either slow-roasted chicken or grilled, marinated steak, all topped with a creamy Jalapeño Ranch sauce and wrapped in Quesalupa-inspired shells stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepperjack cheese. Get yours for $5.49* at participating locations nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

The Fandom Is REAL

One of the most popular menu items of 2024, fans call the Cheesy Street Chalupas “the best thing Taco Bell has ever done” since the Chalupa’s original debut in 1999. The street sized cheese-stuffed chalupa shells were inspired by the iconic Quesalupa shell, one of the Chalupa’s most innovative spinoffs which entered the scene in 2016 for a limited time. The Cheesy Street Chalupas bring together classic street food ingredients with a Taco Bell twist that instantly claims its place in the Taco Bell hall of fame.

“We draw inspiration from all parts of the culinary world but for Cheesy Street Chalupas, we looked to the innovative spirit of street food culture. This menu item embodies that same passion for fusion and bold flavors in way that still feels uniquely Taco Bell,” said Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell’s Vice President, Product Innovation. “We’re so excited to bring back this beloved menu item, especially after recognizing the massive fandom it sparked when we first launched it.”

Giving Back to Entrepreneurs That Inspire Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s menu has long been inspired by the passion and creativity found in many culinary spaces, including sidewalk vending food communities. Over the last couple of years, Taco Bell has supported local food vendors in its backyard of Southern California through a partnership with Revolution Carts. Since 2023, this collaboration has helped provide 46 sidewalk-legal vending carts at no-cost to local street food entrepreneurs to help expand their delicious business ventures.

The Revolution Carts program helps street food vendors expand their reach, strengthen their operations, and give back to their communities. Erika Herrera, a 2024 Revolution Cart recipient, and her family have grown Tamaleria Mi Ranchito from a table outside local hospitals into a full-time business with four carts operating across Riverside County.

“What I love most is how much our Revolution Cart has helped our business grow in a creative and inspiring way,” said Erika Herrera of Tamaleria Mi Ranchito (formerly Tamales Culiacan). “The cart stands out and makes the daily work easier and more professional, helping us show up with confidence. It’s also opened the door to participate in more events and access better locations, which has helped us grow steadily.”

Nancy and Daniel Cordero, the duo behind The Tamale Fiesta, used their gifted Revolution Cart as a launchpad to expand their tamale distribution facility to new levels, supplying affordable products to other vendors and local farmers markets. Taco Bell is proud to be a part of an important program that fuels long-term entrepreneur growth and creates new pathways for vendor success.

To deepen impact, Taco Bell and the Taco Bell Foundation are exploring more ways to celebrate more vendors and their critical roles in advancing taco culture.

Luxe for Every Craving

And for those craving more, order the $9* Luxe Cravings Box which includes two Cheesy Street Chalupas, a Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink.

*At participating U.S. locations for a limited time only (where applicable), while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery. In combos, meals and boxes, drinks exclude freezes and specialty beverages.