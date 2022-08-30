Taco Bell Brings Back Live Más Student Section with In-App Voting

For nearly a decade, Taco Bell has celebrated college football’s most important fans, the students, by creating the Live Más Student Section (LMSS) at the year’s biggest Bowl Games, Semifinals and National Championship game. The brand covers the costs of students’ tickets and has previously thrown a student-only tailgate party for the National Championship game with Taco Bell favorites. Throughout college football season, the brand also celebrates the most spirited student sections leading to the ultimate prize—the Student Section of the Year.

This year marks a new approach for the program where voting for the Live Más Student Sections of the Month and Year will take place in the Taco Bell app with Taco Bell Rewards members casting the votes. A committee consisting of five college football experts including Robert Griffin III and Omar Raja will submit five schools for Student Section of the Month based on tradition, creative energy, endurance and impact every month during college football season. Then Taco Bell Rewards members will vote between the five schools to decide the Student Section of the Month. The voting periods will last between 4-6 days and the winners will be announced the day after voting closes. At the end of the season, the top three Student Sections of the Month plus one wild card school will go head-to-head for the Student Section of the Year title. Winners for top sections of the month and year will be announced based on who receives the most Rewards members’ votes.

Craving more? Rewards members who vote for the team who wins the top spots for Student Sections of the Month and Year will receive a free crunchy or soft taco in the Taco Bell App. Learn more about the program and how to participate below.

WHO: Taco Bell Rewards Members including College football fans and college students

WHAT: Voting for the favorite student section of the month and year

WHEN: Student Section of the Month voting periods - 9/24-9/29,10/22-10-27, 11/19-11/24, 11/26-12/1; Student Section of the Year voting - 12/3-12/6

WHERE: Only in the Taco Bell App

This all leads up to who will be going head-to-head for the prestigious Student Section of the Year title, which will be announced on December 8. Previous winners of the Live Más Student Section of the Year in recent years include “The Muss” (2021), “Nittanyville” (2019) and “The 12th Man” (2018).

As part of the Live Más Student Section program, Taco Bell will also be reserving tickets for student fans at games that normally wouldn’t have a student section. First up, Taco Bell will be giving out 150 tickets per school to students for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff Game on September 4th. After the regular season ends, Taco Bell will be giving out 250 tickets per school for select post-season games in order to make those events more accessible to student fans.