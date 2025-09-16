Taco Bell Canada is turning up the heat and the crunch with the launch of its all-new Crispy Chicken Tacos, Burritos, and Tenders, available at participating locations nationwide starting September 18. Crispy chicken gets the iconic Taco Bell treatment, loaded into craveable formats fans know and love each packed with bold, Mexican-inspired flavours. Whether you’re team taco, burrito, or tenders, this crispy crew is only here for a limited time, while supplies last.

At the heart of the lineup is Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Tender, made with premium all-white meat chicken, marinated in a savoury brine and coated in a golden, crunchy breading infused with Mexican-inspired spices. These tenders are wrapped into flavour-packed builds featuring fresh toppings and bold sauces: Spicy Ranch and Avocado Ranch, crafted to bring the crunch and the kick in every bite.

“Launching crispy chicken in Canada is a big move for Taco Bell because it pushes us beyond the taco space and into one of the most competitive categories in QSR,” said Meera Patel, Director of Marketing, Taco Bell Canada. “Chicken is the number one protein in Canada and crispy chicken continues to be a favourite globally. This launch allows us to meet Canadian cravings while doing what Taco Bell does best, disrupting expectations and innovation with bold flavours and craveable formats. It’s not just chicken, it is crispy chicken, done the Taco Bell way.”

Menu highlights include:

Crispy Chicken Taco – A harmonious combination of one perfectly crisped Crispy Chicken Tender layered with purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, and topped with your choice of Spicy Ranch or Avocado Ranch sauce.

Crispy Chicken Burrito – A full-sized burrito featuring two golden Crispy Chicken Tenders surrounded by a bed of purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and drizzled with your choice of Spicy Ranch or Avocado Ranch sauce.

Crispy Chicken Tenders – Three all-white meat Crispy Chicken Tenders, marinated in a savoury brine, coated in a golden, crunchy breading, and seasoned with bold Mexican-inspired spices. Served with Spicy Ranch dipping sauce.

To celebrate the launch of its new Crispy Chicken lineup, Taco Bell Canada is hosting the Taco Bell Crunch-In, a first-of-its-kind tasting event and mukbang community gathering happening on September 29 from 1-5 PM at Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge & Dundas Square). Fans will enjoy two complimentary Crispy Chicken Tenders with Spicy Ranch dipping sauce, alongside games, prizes, exclusive coupons, and interactive photo stations.