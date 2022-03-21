Taco Bell Celebrates 60th Anniversary with New Gear and Menu

In 1962, Glen Bell opened the first Taco Bell in Downey, California, where he introduced tacos in a burger world and set the stage for what it means to “Live Más.” What began as a small taco stand lovingly referred to as “Numero Uno'' and inspired by a local Mexican restaurant that crafted a version of the hard shell tacos we now know and love across the global brand, Taco Bell is known for bold food innovations and fresh experiences that satisfy cravings and serve society for the better, too. Today, Taco Bell is committing to a flavorful future with celebrations to match fueled by its people, its community and its food.

“I could not be more proud of what this brand has accomplished in our home of Southern California and beyond over the last 60 years,” says Mark King, Chief Executive Officer at Taco Bell. “Taco Bell is a brand that not only feeds people, but enacts change and drives creativity in our team members and our fans. This anniversary is a thank you to everyone, especially our fans and the incredible people I work beside, both at corporate and in our restaurants.”

To kickoff the yearlong anniversary celebrations, Taco Bell is joining forces with Los Angeles-based streetwear creator, Born X Raised, to launch exclusive team member gear and an all-new vegetarian combo available for Taco Bell’s biggest fans on Taco Bell’s digital channels. Together, the brands are joining forces with a partnership that both symbolizes the brands’ Southern California-based heritage and represents what’s ahead. As part of this partnership, team members will receive an exclusive Born X Raised shirt to commemorate this milestone in the brand’s history.

“Anniversaries are for celebrating, and what better way to kick that off than with the foundational support that has made Taco Bell what it is for the past 60 years, our Team Members,” says Sean Tresvant, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell. “Bringing that to life through our partnership with another iconic LA brand, Born X Raised, allows us to recognize the power of local influences on the world, and of course the people who bring it to life every day."

Read on to learn more of the FIRE! ways Taco Bell is commemorating the milestone: with its people, its community and its food.

Prioritizing Taco Bell’s most important audience – its people.

The people-oriented culture cultivated at Taco Bell is central to the brand’s identity.

Taco Bell is taking the time to recognize team members for their unrivaled hard work over the past 60 years and energize them for what’s next.

Team members will hear directly from Mark King, thanking them for their work over the years and sharing his vision for redefining the fast-food team member experience.

With the help of Born X Raised, Taco Bell is also creating exclusive merchandise designed specifically for Taco Bell team members to wear in restaurants.

This summer, Taco Bell will celebrate the milestone together as corporate team members and franchisees will gather for a celebratory event at Taco Bell headquarters.

Producing quality and craveable food.

Taco Bell wouldn’t be Taco Bell without its unwavering commitment to food innovation.

Taco Bell’s biggest fans can score exclusive access to an anniversary-inspired meal with Born X Raised, offered on the Taco Bell website and mobile app only starting today, March 21. The default vegetarian limited-time $8.99 combo will feature favorites like the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Bean Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, and Cinnamon Twists, served with a large unsweetened iced tea and two Diablo Sauces to keep things spicy.

Honoring Taco Bell’s Southern California roots and the communities who made the brand what it is today.

Taco Bell is a direct reflection of its Southern California heritage.