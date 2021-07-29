Taco Bell Celebrates Digital Innovation by Giving Away Free Tacos for a Year

Today, the Taco Bell Rewards program celebrates a successful first year with more digital innovations and in-restaurant experiences for its fans. In true Taco Bell fashion, the brand is rejoicing in the biggest way possible and giving away free tacos for a year to one hundred lucky winners.

Taco Bell Rewards and the Taco Bell app have never been more rewarding. Now, the brand is expanding its digital capabilities, allowing fans to earn points on purchases made in-restaurant, through drive-thrus, and on digital kiosks. The additional access points make it easier to unlock free rewards. Starting today through August 18, Rewards members will be able to enter to win free tacos for a year when they make an in-restaurant purchase and scan the barcode on their receipt in the Taco Bell app. Once they scan their barcode, they will receive an entry code via email which they can use to enter the sweepstakes. Customers can enter once per day. Free entry available, see official rules for more information.

Featuring one of the most digitally customizable menus in the industry, the app also provides fans with other benefits: quick and contactless payment, earning free craveable food through redeemable rewards and even exclusive items not found on in-restaurant menus. Over the past year, Taco Bell Rewards members received VIP treatment with early access to craveable limited-time offers like the Quesalupa and Naked Chicken Chalupa, along with exclusive access to the Build Your Own Cravings Box. Thanks to loyalty-building moments like these, Taco Bell app sales have increased by 90% post-loyalty program launch. Sign-ups have also grown 5x more than the first month Taco Bell Rewards launched in July 2020.

“If there’s one thing the Rewards program taught us in the first year, it’s how eager our fans are for even more digitally enabled and personalized ways to gain access to the brand. We’re excited to create a better experience for our team members and fans in the coming years -- Rewards will be a big piece of that,” says Taco Bell Chief Digital Officer, Zipporah Allen. “To build on this past year’s momentum, we’re continuing to innovate on ways we integrate our digital platforms with restaurant designs that deliver fans the best of all-things-Taco Bell.”

Last year, Taco Bell introduced the Go Mobile restaurant concept, which prioritized a digital experience and catered to the on-the-go consumers via features such as curbside pick-up, dual drive-thrus with a priority pickup lane and Taco Bell concierges, known as “bellhops,” to optimize the consumer journey. The brand recently locked in their twenty-third Go Mobile designed store in Orlando, FL as Taco Bell continues to enhance the restaurant experience for the future consumer.

As Taco Bell continues to grow, the brand is committed to utilizing digitally-focused improvements as the framework for future restaurant development across the board, including the Cantina format. In April, Taco Bell unveiled its most digitally-forward Cantina in the heart of Times Square which embraces technology in a whole new way to meet the pace of New Yorkers. Fans won’t find a traditional menu board inside, but rather enjoy a seamless ordering experience via the ten digital kiosks available and in-app or third-party delivery app ordering. The Cantina also features double the production lines and number of team members as compared to a traditional Taco Bell restaurant and digital pick-up cubbies.