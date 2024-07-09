Taco Bell introduced its latest groundbreaking experience designed to redefine leisure lifestyle: The Cantinas, an early retirement community that promises a weekend getaway like no other. Here, guests can embrace the laid-back lifestyle of retirees, regardless of age.

Opening its doors from August 17–18, 2024, The Cantinas invites guests to indulge in a Taco Bell-fueled, sun-soaked experience filled with senior-inspired recreation and cross-generational activities. From early morning tee times to afternoon aerobics and pickleball matches, attendees will feel rejuvenated and immersed in a community oasis that celebrates the diverse art of living más.

“There’s a common misconception that retirement unlocks the life you’ve been waiting for. And while that may be true for some, we don’t think you should have to wait until 55 to live the life you’re craving,” says Taylor Montgomery, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer of Taco Bell. “The Cantinas early retirement community, just like our brand, represents a place where all generations can come together, regardless of age, to Live their Más however they want.”

Exclusive access to The Cantinas is reserved for Taco Bell Rewards Members with a range of options including Weekend Memberships with overnight accommodations, and Day Passes for full-day enjoyment of amenities and activities. The Cantinas experience is meant for Taco Bell superfans 21+.

Memberships will be available for purchase only for Taco Bell Rewards Members on a first come first serve basis on July 16 at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT via a link available to Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Taco Bell App

Weekend Membership ($150): Includes overnight accommodations for the ticket and a guest, with full access to amenities, recreation, dining and entertainment and more.

Day Pass ($50/day): Includes full access for the ticket holder and a guest to the grounds, recreation, dining and more from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday

Those eager to score a Weekend Membership or Day Pass to The Cantinas can stay up to date on booking, community and itinerary announcements at www.TheCantinas.net and by joining Taco Bell Rewards.