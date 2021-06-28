Taco Bell Creates TikTok to Explain Hacks for Frozen Beverages

Taco Bell recently introduced the nation to the Mtn Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze – a tropical twist to the fan-favorite frozen beverage. And now the brand is letting customers in on a secret—you can actually add the sweet tropical whip to any of Taco Bell’s delicious freezes.

Just in time for the July heat, Taco Bell created a TikTok to show fans how to order the 3 freeze hacks that are perfect for the summer.

Blue Raspberry Freeze Hack - Order a Blue Raspberry Freeze with a pump of our tropical whip creamer. This tart blue raspberry frozen drink blended with the smooth, sweet tropical cream is ideal for the long summer road trips ahead.

Wild Strawberry Freeze Hack - Did someone say Miami Vice? Treat yourself on a hot day by adding our tropical whip creamer to the Wild Strawberry Freeze.

Red, White & Blue Freeze - The ultimate hack features ½ Wild Strawberry Freeze, ½ Blue Raspberry Freeze, and one pump of our tropical whip creamer. The perfect firework-worthy post is just a Taco Bell visit away.

These hacks are already available at participating Taco Bell locations for a limited time while supplies last. Order a regular freeze for $2.59 or a large for $2.79 and add the tropical whip for an additional $0.50. Fans can also get a freeze for just $1 during Taco Bell’s Happier Hour (2-5 p.m. daily at participating locations).