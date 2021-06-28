Taco Bell Creates TikTok to Explain Hacks for Frozen Beverages

Taco Bell recently introduced the nation to the Mtn Dew Baja Blast Colada Freeze – a tropical twist to the fan-favorite frozen beverage. And now the brand is letting customers in on a secret—you can actually add the sweet tropical whip to any of Taco Bell’s delicious freezes.
Just in time for the July heat, Taco Bell created a TikTok to show fans how to order the 3 freeze hacks that are perfect for the summer.
- Blue Raspberry Freeze Hack - Order a Blue Raspberry Freeze with a pump of our tropical whip creamer. This tart blue raspberry frozen drink blended with the smooth, sweet tropical cream is ideal for the long summer road trips ahead.
- Wild Strawberry Freeze Hack - Did someone say Miami Vice? Treat yourself on a hot day by adding our tropical whip creamer to the Wild Strawberry Freeze.
- Red, White & Blue Freeze - The ultimate hack features ½ Wild Strawberry Freeze, ½ Blue Raspberry Freeze, and one pump of our tropical whip creamer. The perfect firework-worthy post is just a Taco Bell visit away.
These hacks are already available at participating Taco Bell locations for a limited time while supplies last. Order a regular freeze for $2.59 or a large for $2.79 and add the tropical whip for an additional $0.50. Fans can also get a freeze for just $1 during Taco Bell’s Happier Hour (2-5 p.m. daily at participating locations).
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by QSR, Food News Media, or Journalistic, Inc.