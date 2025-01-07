Taco Bell is stepping up its value offers with the launch of the all-new $5, $7, and $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes. The new Luxe Cravings Boxes will be available starting January 16 through early June.

Building on the success of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box introduced in 2024, which complemented the permanent Cravings Value Menu featuring a variety of offerings for under $3, Taco Bell continues to provide satiating, full-sized options that fit every budget. The new $5, $7, $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes give fans the ability to choose the value that works for them.

The $5, $7 and $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes Lineup

$5 Classic Luxe Cravings Box

Beefy 5-Layer Burrito

Crunchy Taco

Cinnamon Twists

Medium Fountain Drink

$7 Supreme Luxe Cravings Box

Chicken Chalupa Supreme

Beefy 5-Layer Burrito

Crunchy Taco

Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce

Medium Fountain Drink

$9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box

One of Taco Bell’s most recent menu item innovation (rotating regularly)

Doritos Locos Tacos

Crunchy Taco

Cinnamon Twists

Medium Fountain Drink

Doubling down on value, the brand is adding a premium tier that lets fans go big while saving even bigger. The $9 Discovery Box offers customers a chance to explore bold, craveable innovations on a rotating basis. Meaning, fans can look forward to exciting new limited time menu items that make every visit a discovery moment.

“Now more than ever, consumers are looking for ways to get more value without compromising quality and choice—and that’s exactly where the Luxe Cravings Boxes shine,” said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, North America. “Value means something different to everyone, and we think it should feel like a luxury everyone can afford.”

Fan-Focused Value & Exclusive Rewards Available Today

As 2025 kicks off, Taco Bell is continuing to deliver more for less with value-packed options that put fans at the forefront of innovation. Ahead of the introduction of the $5, $7, $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes, Taco Bell is keeping the deals going by rolling out a suite of in-app exclusives that are already available today for Rewards Members.

Manifestmas (January 7-13): What better way to kick off the new year than by manifesting the future and unlocking exclusive deals? Introducing Manifestmas—a weeklong celebration of manifesting in a way only Taco Bell could. From January 7-13, Rewards Members can share what they’re manifesting through an in-app poll, resulting in a different reward to make it a reality. Manifestmas gives Rewards Members the chance to receive one of the following rewards:

2 Cravings Value Menu items for the price of 1

$5 Cantina Chicken Bowl

Free 2pc Cinnabon Delights w/ $5 min purchase

Free Crunchy or Soft Taco w/$5 min purchase

$0.50 Medium Fountain Drink

Delivery Lover’s Pass (January 7-12): Nothing ruins the vibe like your go-to order jumping in price due to excessively high delivery fees. That’s why Taco Bell is introducing the Delivery Lover’s Pass exclusively for Taco Bell Rewards Members starting January 7. Available for $5, fans will receive up to 30 days of $0 delivery fees savoring the cost and convenience of flavor delivered straight to their doorstep. Less than the standard Taco Bell delivery fee, the pass gives fans the most expedited way to satisfy their strongest cravings whether with favorites like Nacho Fries, Build Your Own Cravings Box, Cantina Chicken Meal or anything their heart desires. Every. Single. Day.