The Taco Bell Foundation is once again calling on dreamers, doers and cultural rebels as applications for the 11th annual Live Más Scholarship open. This year, the Foundation will award an estimated $14.5 million – the largest amount in the program’s history – to support young people ages 16-26, including Taco Bell’s biggest fans and Team Members, in pursuing their passion through education.

The Live Más Scholarship celebrates cultural rebels – the bold and the creative who truly know what it means to Live Más. More than funding, it’s momentum: scholars gain access to mentorship, career-building resources, and a national community that helps turn ambition into lifelong opportunity. Beyond tuition support, the scholarship reduces financial pressure, giving students greater flexibility to focus on their studies and ambitions.

“Every year we are blown away by the creativity, passion and unstoppable spirit of Live Más Scholarship applicants,” said Lisa Lane Cardin, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “As careers become less linear and more personal, the Live Más Scholarship champions a generation of young people who carve their own way and define success on their own terms.”

For the first time ever, applicants can choose how to share their story – through a two-minute video or through the new written response option. This flexible format removes barriers and gives students the chance to express themselves in a way that feels true to who they are. Some applicants shine on camera, others through words, but both formats put authenticity over perfection. Designed for out-of-the-box thinkers whose ideas spark real impact, the application is fast, fun, and requires no GPAs, test scores, or résumés.

The Live Más Scholarship celebrates pathways that don’t always fit into a traditional mold. From trade schools to creative ventures, the program empowers students to follow their passions and create a future that’s uniquely their own.

“I’ve always dreamed of being a baker, but I used to think I had to keep that passion on the side because it’s an unconventional path,” said Audrey S., a first-year college student and 2025 Live Más Scholar. “The Live Más Scholarship is giving me the time and confidence to focus on what I love most while I study finance – a degree that will help me build and sustain a baking business in the future. It’s shown me that my passion isn’t something to fall back on – it’s something to build from.”

Since its launch in 2015, the Live Más Scholarship has awarded more than $64 million to over 3,000 Taco Bell fans and Team Members nationwide. In that time, applications have grown by more than 150%, reflecting the program’s expanding reach and impact. Scholars have gone on to launch nonprofits, start businesses, perform on national stages and pursue groundbreaking research – proof that when young people are given the chance to chase their goals, they can create change in big ways.

A defining feature of the scholarship is that it’s designed to support students throughout their educational journey, with recipients eligible to apply for a renewal up to three times. Nearly $35 million in renewal scholarships have been awarded over the past decade, helping students progress through their education and into careers they love.

This life-changing impact is made possible through the generosity of Taco Bell fans who choose to Round Up their order to the nearest dollar. Across restaurants nationwide, those extra cents add up to big change: the average donation is just 44 cents, but together they have helped fuel scholarships and opportunities that scale far beyond the counter.

The 2025 application period is now open and will close on January 6, 2026. Recipients will be announced at the end of April 2026, with awards of $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 per student.