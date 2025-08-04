The Taco Bell Foundation announced it is awarding a record-breaking $28 million in Community Grants to nearly 500 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. – marking the largest annual grant investment in the Taco Bell Foundation’s 30+ year history. This $5 million increase underscores the Taco Bell Foundation’s deepened commitment to helping mission-aligned nonprofits expand their community impact, by funding programs that empower at-promise youth to overcome barriers and thrive in careers they love. Through its historic investment, the Taco Bell Foundation continues to connect youth with the tools they need to thrive and lead – now and into the future.

The Taco Bell Foundation’s Community Grants program uplifts youth in the communities that matter most to Taco Bell – those of its fans and Team Members. True to the brand’s spirit of celebrating cultural rebels, the Taco Bell Foundation supports nonprofits that think differently and take bold approaches to creating new opportunities for young people. Partner organizations deliver impactful programming for youth academic success, mentorship, college and career exploration and readiness, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and socio-emotional well-being.

“We believe that empowering young people is one of the most meaningful ways we can invest in the future,” said Lisa Lane Cardin, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “It’s an honor to partner with these 500 nonprofit partners as they create real, lasting impact in the communities our fans, Team Members, and franchisees call home. This record investment is a testament to the power of community-driven change and the limitless potential that exists when we remove barriers and open doors.”

COMMUNITY-LED IMPACT THAT LASTS

This milestone year was made possible by something small: spare change. With an average Round Up donation of just 44 cents, Taco Bell fans – and the Team Members who champion Round Up – helped power life-changing impact across the country. In fact, the Taco Bell Foundation’s Round Up campaign was named the top point-of-sale fundraiser in Engage For Good’s 2025 America’s Charity Checkout Champions report, raising more than $50 million in 2024 – a 56% increase since 2022 and a powerful testament to the difference everyday generosity can make.

LOCALLY NOMINATED, NATIONALLY IMPACTFUL

Unlike many traditional grant models, the Taco Bell Foundation’s Community Grants program is nomination-based, empowering Taco Bell franchise owners and operators to champion the nonprofits doing good in their own neighborhoods. The result: targeted, trusted investments in the communities that matter most to Taco Bell fans and Team Members.

Career readiness is the most prominent focus among this year’s grant recipients, with 45% of funding supporting programs that prepare young people for the workforce. Academic success mentorship follows at 29%, while 11% of grants are dedicated to increasing college readiness – underscoring the Taco Bell Foundation’s commitment to empowering youth at every step of their educational journeys. That support also extends through the Live Más Scholarship, which has awarded more than $64 million over the past decade to help young people access education to pursue their passions.

HONORING LEGACY, WELCOMING NEW VOICES

Over the years, the Taco Bell Foundation has partnered with several national organizations including Junior Achievement, College Advising Corps, City Year, and most recently Notes for Notes, who have powerful models for helping youth at scale pursue their passions to succeed in their careers and lives.

“We’re honored to be a new Taco Bell Foundation national partner this year and so grateful they share a vision of investing in the next generation by using music as a means to unlock potential,” said Phillip Gilley, CEO & Co-Founder of Notes for Notes. “Their support has helped our 30 studios across the country deliver FREE, innovative and inspired programming that helps youth develop the confidence, creativity, compassion and community through music that prepares them for their next journey, musical or not. Thank you for helping us Produce Tomorrow’s Musicians!”

The Foundation also welcomed several new nonprofit partners this year. Among them is the California Restaurant Foundation, an organization that equips high school students with culinary and hospitality skills to pave the way for opportunities in the food service industry. Another new grant recipient, Braven, is a national organization that helps first-generation college students, and those from low-income backgrounds build the skills, confidence, and networks they need to launch meaningful careers after college.