Taco Bell Franchisee Border Foods Holds Companywide Esports Tournament

Taco Bell franchisee Border Foods will conclude its first-ever, companywide e-sports tournament this week, complete with a livestreamed Rocket League competition in which employees will vie for bragging rights and cool prizes, including 4K TVs, gaming chairs and more.

The company’s first venture into competitive gaming, the “Taco Ball” tournament on Friday, January 7 pits three-person teams of employees against each other from restaurant locations in Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming on the interactive livestreaming service, Twitch.

“The explosion in e-sports popularity has definitely caught the attention of many of our employees and loyal customers,” says Border Foods Manager of Analytics and Marketing Max Corrigan. “What better way to bring this engaged community together than with Rocket League and tacos?”

The tournament began in December with three weeks of qualifying rounds. Now, the top 14 teams will square off for the title of Taco Ball champion.

The championship games will be livestreamed and viewed by Rocket League fans worldwide at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST). Viewers are also eligible for random prizes awarded throughout the broadcast.

This fun, employee e-sports tournament was coordinated in partnership with eFuse, a web and mobile application known as the “LinkedIn for gamers,” and is the latest step the company has undertaken to retain current employees and recruit new team members. Coupled with Taco Bell’s nationwide Live Más Scholarship, Border Foods provides college tuition reimbursement, health, and dental benefits and competitive compensation packages at all levels of employment.