Calling all engaged couples looking for a fun, memorable and free wedding with a Crunch Wrap twist. Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees, and The Knot, a leading all-in-one wedding planning resource, are excited to announce a partnership to give away three free weddings at the famous Taco Bell Cantina on the Las Vegas Strip. As featured in The Knot Unforgettable Venues collection, Taco Bell Cantina Las Vegas isn’t just a fast-food hot spot – it’s the ultimate wedding destination for couples looking to celebrate their love in a way that truly allows them to Live Más!

The contest kicks off on September 26 and adventurous couples will have until October 15 to show off their creativity by responding to a few lighthearted questions about their love story for a chance to win a free wedding at The Las Vegas Cantina, operated by DRG. Couples can participate by completing the following requirements:

1. LIKE the co-branded Instagram post on @TheKnot and @DRGCantinaEvents that features the contest.

2. TAG one person in the comments who will be joining you on your big day.

3. ENTER by completing the form found in the Instagram bio of each brand – https://drgfood.com/lv-wedding-contest/. The form asks couples to share their unforgettable love story and a photo of the couple at or with Taco Bell.

4. Want to stand out? Share the post to your Instagram stories, making sure to tag @TheKnot & @DRGCantinaEvents.

“Being featured in The Knot’s Unforgettable Venues campaign is such an exciting honor for us. We’re thrilled to offer a unique space that has positively impacted so many couples on the most important day of their lives,’’ said SG Ellison, President and CEO of Diversified Restaurant Group. “This contest is a fun way for us to bring together engaged couples and Taco Bell fans around the country and see them showcase Taco Bell’s boldness and creativity.”

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas strip, Taco Bell’s two-story flagship Cantina offers a vibrant and intimate setting for wedding ceremonies, receptions, and private events. The dazzling strip lights and glowing archway with Taco Bell Wedding Bells in their chapel room make the perfect backdrop for the big day. Whether guests choose the signature Wedding Package or a fully customizable celebration, Taco Bell’s Las Vegas Cantina delivers an easy, fun, and memorable experience.

“The Knot is thrilled to partner with Taco Bell Cantina Las Vegas for the Jackpot of Love Wedding contest, offering couples a truly memorable wedding experience,” said Kiara Kempski, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at The Knot. “As part of The Knot Unforgettable Venues Collection, Taco Bell Cantina is the perfect extension of our commitment to helping couples celebrate their love that’s authentically theirs. We’re excited to give three lucky couples the chance to create lasting memories in this bold and vibrant setting on the Las Vegas Strip—proving that when it comes to weddings, there are no limits to how you can wed your way and Live Mas.”

The Knot Unforgettable Venues is the first collection of its kind from The Knot. Each of the 54 venues was carefully selected by industry and editorial experts and categorized into one or more of six groups: Picturesque Places, Historic Hotspots, Zoos & Aquariums, Keep It Intimate, Unique Spaces, and As Featured In. All of these venues are available on The Knot Vendor Marketplace, where couples can find, compare, connect with and manage wedding venue options and all of their wedding professionals all in one place. To explore The Knot Unforgettable Venues Collection, visit here.

The Knot and the Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina Team will evaluate the contest submissions and announce the three winners via social media in November. Couples can view the entry form and contest rules and regulations here. The judges are looking for couples that best exemplify Taco Bell’s boldness and creativity.

To learn more about Taco Bell Cantina or the venue space, visit here or contact Events Coordinator Victoria at CantinaEvents@DRGfood.com.