Feeling lucky and in love? The iconic Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina, owned by Diversified Restaurant Group, is offering couples the ultimate way to say “I do” or “I do, again.” This February, lovebirds can celebrate their big day with the $777 Wedding Package, a nod to hitting the love jackpot, at the Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina’s wedding chapel.

Located on the bustling Las Vegas Strip at 3717 S Las Vegas Blvd, Suite 140-A, this unforgettable wedding destination combines classic Vegas charm with Taco Bell flair, featuring a wedding chapel complete with an Elvis officiant, glamorous showgirls, a keepsake bouquet made with Taco Bell’s signature mild and hot sauce packets, and more. The Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina’s customizable package includes everything needed to make the occasion spicy, playful, and truly one-of-a-kind.

“Las Vegas is known as the wedding capital of the world, and we’re proud to offer a venue that’s as bold, fun, and unforgettable as the couples who choose to tie the knot here,” said SG Ellison, CEO & President of Diversified Restaurant Group. “Our $777 Wedding Package brings the true spirit of Taco Bell to life with the vibrant energy of Vegas, giving couples an experience, they’ll cherish forever.”

The memorable wedding chapel is located on the second floor of the Taco Bell Cantina. The space can accommodate up to 25 guests. Open year-round, the wedding chapel is available for Valentine’s Day or any day of the year. To spice up the occasion even more, the Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina provides newlyweds (or weds again) a bundle of wedding and Taco Bell-themed swag.

To book a $777 Wedding Package, visit https://www.tacobellwedding.com/products/wedding-package. For more information on Diversified Restaurant Group, visit www.drgfood.com.