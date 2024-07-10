Diversified Restaurant Group (DRG), one of the largest Taco Bell franchisees operating over 330 units, is expanding in the N. Las Vegas market with the addition of a new Taco Bell located at 6345 North Lamb Boulevard. The organization is celebrating by hosting a grand opening on Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m., including a ribbon cutting with the Chamber and a performance by the Vegas Golden Knights Vivas. The first 100 customers get to enjoy their choice of a free bucket hat or a Baja Blast Freeze. All guests who visit from now through July 13 will have a chance to win free Taco Bell for a year.

The new Taco Bell stands out with its innovative Grab and Go station, available from 7 a.m. until 1 a.m. This is the first Taco Bell Grab and Go station in Las Vegas and it offers customers a swift and convenient way to collect their orders. The lobby features a fully digital ordering system with three kiosks for streamlined service. This location also debuts a pioneering assembly line that enhances food preparation efficiency, setting a new standard within the Taco Bell system.

“Our newest Taco Bell is one of the last stops before leaving North Las Vegas, strategically positioned to better serve customers on the go and the high-delivery area,” said Rich Wierzbowski, VP of Operations for DRG Nevada. “We look forward to welcoming guests in and continuing our commitment of giving back to the community.”

Download the Taco Bell app from the App Store or Google Play to place an order with the new North Lamb Taco Bell restaurant at https://www.tacobell.com/mobile-app or order from your favorite delivery provider – DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub. To learn more about Diversified Restaurant Group, please visit www.drgfood.com.