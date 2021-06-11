Taco Bell to Give Vaccinated Guests in California Free Tacos on June 15

Taco Bell announced today it will offer a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos to customers who show their COVID-19 vaccination card at participating California Taco Bell locations on June 15 as part of the Vax for the Win incentive program. As a Southern California-based brand, Taco Bell is saying thank you and cheering on fans doing their part to make California safe as the state fully reopens.

“It’s been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us,” says Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp. “We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated.”

More than 70 percent of California adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but there are still plenty of young people who need to get vaccinated and others who need to get their second shot -- the brand is working with Governor Gavin Newsom as part of the Vax for the Win program to increase vaccinations in these key groups and help safely reopen the state. On June 15, customers who show a valid vaccination card with at least one dose administered can receive a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos at participating California restaurants throughout the day.

This isn’t the first time Taco Bell has stepped in to support pandemic efforts with its craveable tacos. In March of 2020, the brand gave away free Doritos Locos Tacos and donated nearly $5.5 million to No Kid Hungry, in addition to transforming its Irvine headquarters into a Truck Drive Thru, servicing first responders with on-the-go food.