PayPal announced it has teamed up with Taco Bell to deliver a fast, secure, and deliciously rewarding way to pay in the Taco Bell app and website. Now, Taco Bell customers can choose to pay with PayPal or Venmo, giving them more choice and rewards while delivering a quick and easy checkout experience.

With Crunchwrap Supremes and cash back top of mind this summer, customers checking out with PayPal in the Taco Bell app can also receive 20% cash back on any purchase over $5, $10 cash back maximum per purchase. Customers can simply tap to save the exclusive offer in the PayPal app, and the cash back will apply when they pay with PayPal for their order. The exclusive 20% cash back offer is available until July 31, 2025 for weekly redemption. Plus, PayPal Debit Mastercard customers can earn an additional 5% cash back on top, if they choose restaurants as their monthly PayPal Debit Mastercard cash back category.

“Taco Bell has built one of the most iconic, loyal fan bases in the world, and this partnership is about showing up for them in the moments that matter,” said Diego Scotti, General Manager, Consumer Group at PayPal. “With PayPal and Venmo, we’re bringing more choice, more rewards, and a fast, flexible way to pay that fits how people live today. It’s another step forward as we expand how and where people use PayPal and Venmo every day.”

PayPal is helping customers pay their own way at Taco Bell, delivering choice and flexibility to select the payment option that works best for them. Whether it’s credit, debit, or balance, customers can select PayPal or Venmo as their default payment option in the Taco Bell app for ease of use every time they place a Taco Bell order.

How It Works: