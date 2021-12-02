Taco Bell Hires Nike Vet Sean Tresvant as Global Chief Brand Officer

Taco Bell announced today that it has appointed Sean Tresvant as its Global Chief Brand Officer, effective January 10, 2022.

Tresvant will lead Taco Bell into a new age of transformative global marketing, spearheading boundary-pushing, multi-dimensional efforts that drive culture, initiate change and create impact. From strategic omni channel initiatives to digital customer touchpoints, he will further elevate and differentiate the Taco Bell fan experience as the brand continues redefining innovation in its industry.

Tresvant brings more than a decade of marketing success from his time with Nike as the Chief Marketing Officer of the Jordan Brand. He was responsible for defining the Jordan Brand voice across the globe. Tresvant set the consumer journey and execution of brand campaigns, product marketing, creative collaborations, athlete sponsorships, omni channel marketplace design and social platforms.

"I've known about Sean for many years, always admiring his best-in-class marketing from afar," says Taco Bell CEO Mark King. "His team at the Jordan Brand will tell you that Sean has always been a great friend, colleague and compassionate leader. We're excited for him to be part of our Taco Bell family and look forward to his leadership and Restless Creativity as we continue to grow our brand and impact on our people, fans and the world."

"When I think of Taco Bell, I think of a marketing powerhouse of trailblazers," says Tresvant. "The brand and its people are constantly — and consciously — pushing the limits on what it means to be a brand in today's rapidly evolving culture, and I'm excited to revolutionize alongside them."

Like Taco Bell, Tresvant is committed to social justice and community impact initiatives. He led the Diversity Task Force at Nike and helped bring back the Jordan Brand's Black Community Commitment Committee through "real talk" chats. He has developed strategies and programs that have helped Nike show up to the world in meaningful ways – from revitalizing Nike Running in North America, to creating a local brand voice for Los Angeles.

Additional career highlights for Tresvant include leading an Emmy Award-winning Last Dance Documentary for Jordan Brand and developing and facilitating a Fortnite activation with Epic Games. Prior to Nike, Tresvant held roles at Pepsi and Time Inc. – Sports Illustrated in New York. He was brought to Taco Bell with the help of executive recruiting agency Berglass + Associates. Tresvant assumes the role previously held by Nikki Lawson, who has decided to relocate back to Sydney and pursue other opportunities.