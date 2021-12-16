Taco Bell Hosting First Time Square Cantina Celebration to Ring in New Year

To ring in the new year, Taco Bell is hosting its first Time Square Cantina celebration, exclusively available to its most loyal FIRE! Tier Rewards Members.

Eligible fans will receive an email on December 17 from Taco Bell complete with RSVP details for the December 31 event. During this one-of-a-kind private event, Taco Bell fans will have the chance to kick-start 2022 while enjoying endless Taco Bell, including some surprise un-released products, notable entertainment, exclusive giveaways, and, of course, a champagne toast at midnight.

And while other local restaurants and venues charge premium ticket costs for similar NYE events, Taco Bell is rewarding its most loyal fans, for free.

Although this is the brand’s first NYE event in Times Square, it’s not the first time Taco Bell has leveled up its loyalty program offers. In November, the brand gifted 250 FIRE! Rewards Members exclusive access to its Friendsgiving Party Pack, and is currently running its 24 Days of Cravings in-app promotion.