In a world where chicken nugget loyalty runs deep, Taco Bell is daring to push the boundaries of innovation yet again with the introduction of Crispy Chicken Nuggets and a lineup of irresistible dipping sauces that’s sure to challenge people’s devotion to their typical favorites, available starting December 19, for a limited time and while supplies last. Entirely distinct, yet universally familiar, the tender all-white meat chicken bites are marinated in zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor and breaded with a blend of breadcrumbs and crunchy tortilla chips to deliver the ideal balance of flavor and crisp that take the everyday chicken nugget to the next level.

But what’s a nugget without an epic sauce pairing? In its culinary journey to find the perfect complementary sauce, Taco Bell tested over 100 sauces to curate not one, but three irresistible dip pairings – introducing the exclusive new Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, and brand new signature Bell Sauce and sweet and hot Jalapeño Honey Mustard Sauce. The star of this trio is the new Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, a fiery twist on America’s Favorite Ranch inspired by the passion of Taco Bell and Hidden Valley Ranch fans. More than just a sauce, it’s a groundbreaking innovation that blends the iconic flavors fans love from both brands.

“As the inventors of Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is fully aware that reinventing an American classic with a Taco Bell twist is a responsibility we don’t take lightly. But in a world dominated by chicken cravings, it was time to show the world how Taco Bell does chicken nuggets – unexpected and undeniably bold,” said Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. “The Crispy Chicken Nuggets deliver a crispier, more flavorful nugget experience, and combined with the Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, we hope it will test people’s devotion to their favorite nuggets.”

Following successful tests in Minneapolis in 2023 and Houston earlier this year, fans nationwide can finally enjoy the brand’s unique approach to nuggets and the sauce pairings, including the new Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, while supplies last.

Exclusive Hidden Valley Ranch Collab to Get Fired Up About

Taco Bell scored the ultimate stamp of approval from America’s #1 Ranch*, Hidden Valley Ranch. As the go-to condiment for ranch lovers nationwide, Hidden Valley Ranch has cemented itself in the upper echelon of the condiment community and with Taco Bell, created a ranch sauce unlike any other. The Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce harmoniously combines the flavors of Taco Bell’s most popular hot sauce with the flavor of Hidden Valley Ranch in an unexpected match up so addicting it will have everyone double dipping till the last bite.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Taco Bell on the new Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, combining the bold flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch with Taco Bell’s signature heat,” said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “Ranch and chicken nuggets are an iconic pairing, so it just made sense to create a ranch perfectly designed for Taco Bell’s unique twist on nuggets.”

The exclusive sauce is one of three irresistible dip pairings, alongside the sweet and hot Jalapeño Honey Mustard and signature Bell Sauce. These game-changing sauces are served in custom dip cups for maximum dunking.

The Dipping Line Up:

Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce: Taco Bell’s first-ever ranch partnership which blends two iconic flavors: Taco Bell Fire Sauce and Hidden Valley Ranch.

Bell Sauce: The all-new Bell Sauce offers a familiar, rich, creamy and tangy signature blend with subtle chili notes crafted with tomatoes, red chiles, and garlic.

Jalapeño Honey Mustard: Rounding out the trio is the Jalapeño Honey Mustard that fuses sweet and heat, featuring honey mustard with a kick of jalapeño.

Nuggets Tailored to Your Taste

Crispy Chicken Nuggets a la carte: Fans have a handful of ways to start their new nugget journey. 5-piece nugget + 1 dipping sauce: $3.99 10-piece nugget + 2 dipping sauces: $6.99

Crispy Chicken Nuggets Combo: Complete your meal with an order of regular Nacho Fries, nacho cheese sauce, and a large fountain drink. 5-piece nugget combo + 1 dipping sauce: $5.99 10-piece nugget combo + 2 dipping sauces: $8.99

Crispy Chicken Nugget Deluxe Meal: Level-up your order with additional Taco Bell favorites. 5-piece nuggets + 1 dipping sauce, Crunchy Taco, Beef Chalupa, regular Nacho Fries, and a medium fountain drink: $10.49



Crispy Chicken Nuggets x Taco Bell Digital Deals

Taco Bell Rewards Members have the chance to shake up their nugget routines for only $1 on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 for the first 20,000 users who redeem a 5-piece crispy chicken nugget offer dropping at 2 p.m. PT. And the deals don’t stop there – Fans can cash in on the below first and third-party offerings for a limited time:

12/19 – 12/31 Receive a free fountain drink or freeze of any size with the purchase of 5-piece nugget a la carte on delivery orders on DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates or Grubhub website or app.

1/1 – 1/22 $1 regular Nacho Fries with the purchase of any a la carte nugget order (5-piece or 10-piece), valid once per day via the Taco Bell app.

1/10 Get a 5-piece a la carte nugget order for $1 on DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

After dipping and dunking in their sauce of choice, fans can mail in their USED, empty dipping cups throughout the month of December to earn 80 bonus Taco Bell Rewards points. Thanks to Taco Bell’s Sauce Container US Recycling Program partnership with TerraCycle, hundreds of thousands of used sauce packets and single-use sauce containers have been collected and recycled to avoid landfills and incineration.