Why settle for less when you can Live Más? Dining out should be an experience everyone can enjoy and afford, every day. That’s why Taco Bell’s new $7 Luxe Cravings Box is set to satisfy fans’ hunger with quality, full-sized fan favorites at an affordable price.

The Luxe Cravings Box, available for a limited time, features craveable full-sized menu items including a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito and Double Stacked Taco, alongside chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium fountain drink. With a 55 percent discount off suggested menu prices (based on a-la-carte menu items), the box feels like a luxury, without the luxury price.

“With the launch of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box, we’re giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point and living up to our commitment on value to satisfy cravings with fan favorite full-sized menu items,” says Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer, Taco Bell North America. “Our Cravings Value Menu is one of the leading value menus within the industry, offering 10 items at under $3, because we believe consumers shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and abundance.”

This elevated deal comes on the heels of Taco Bell’s recent $5 Taco Discovery Box and complements the permanent Cravings Value Menu featuring ten craveable menu items for $3 or less. Today and every day, Taco Bell is proud to provide flavorful options that offer value, abundance, and craveability—all in one.