Taco Bell Introduces Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato

Taco Bell, in partnership with Mtn Dew, announced the release of MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Gelato, the first gelato to hit a Taco Bell menu. The iconic Taco Bell beverage becomes an exclusive menu item in a one-restaurant test in Irvine, California, (4101 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612), available Thursday for two weeks or while supplies last.

“This is the first time we are releasing a gelato and we are so excited to hear how fans enjoy the sweet and creamy indulgence,” says Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell. “BAJA BLAST is iconic to Taco Bell and has its own strong fandom, so introducing it in gelato form feels right. As the end of summer nears, this is the perfect treat to wrap up any Taco Bell meal.”

The iconic BAJA BLAST Tropical Lime flavor is celebrated throughout the creamy, delectable treat. MTN DEW BAJA BLAST is a revered part of Taco Bell’s history, and with almost twenty years of vibrant ocean teal innovations, this sweet test transports fans to an oasis and harkens to summers past, present, and future.

“Dew Nation’s passion for BAJA BLAST runs deep,” says Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. “At PepsiCo, we love to create unexpected ways to thrill fans and are pumped to join forces with Taco Bell to turn the MTN DEW BAJA BLAST flavor they love into a refreshing gelato. We’re confident Dew Nation is going to love the bold new spin we’ve put on this iconic flavor.”

Traditionally offered as a freeze or fountain drink, the brand is excited to introduce a new way for fans to indulge on a signature flavor with the MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Gelato test. At 3.6 oz per container, MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Gelato is a complimentary addition to any cheesy, spicy, saucy order on the Taco Bell menu, for $2.99 (plus tax).

Once MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Gelato sunsets, another flavorfulMTN DEW BAJA BLAST innovation will be coming around the corner this fall—stay tuned.