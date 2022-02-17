Taco Bell, Klondike Bring Back Choco Taco

Everyone loves a comeback and that’s why Taco Bell and Klondike have partnered yet again to offer fans one of the most iconic frozen treats of all time: the Klondike Choco Taco. Starting today, the Choco Taco will be testing exclusively at 20 select Los Angeles and Milwaukee Taco Bell locations for a limited time while supplies last. Whether you’re basking in the Los Angeles sun or bundling up in the Milwaukee winter, the Choco Taco serves as the perfect treat to any Taco Bell occasion.

"We're excited to reunite with our partners at Klondike and test the iconic Choco Taco with today’s consumer,” says Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews. “To bring back such a nostalgic favorite after a seven year absence is special and to do it during our 60th anniversary was the perfect fit.”

For those unfamiliar with this ice cream and taco mashup, Klondike Choco Taco mirrors the Bell’s iconic tacos in the form of a fan favorite frozen treat; with a crunchy, thick-coated chocolatey outside, and an unmistakable creamy, fudge-swirled inside topped with peanuts, sure to thrill tastebuds with every bite.

“For decades, we’ve been asking fans what they would do for a Klondike,” says Russel Lilly, Vice President, Unilever Ice Cream United States. “In the year of Klondike’s 100th anniversary, we’re kicking things up a notch by bringing our products to fans in new and unexpected places. We’re thrilled to partner with Taco Bell to help bring the Klondike Choco Taco to taco lovers that would do just about anything for this sweet treat.”

For just $2.99 each plus tax, lucky fans can snag a Klondike Choco Taco at 20 locations below (in-store or drive-thru only):

Southern California:

204 N. Gaffey, San Pedro, CA 90731

1031 S. Gaffey Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

5125 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505

22235 S Main St, Carson, CA 90745

921 West Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90502

2054 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717

640 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740

1408 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90047

228 E. Seventh St., Long Beach, CA 90813

9919 S. Avalon Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90003

Milwaukee: