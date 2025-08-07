Taco Bell continues to elevate its Cravings Value Menu with the launch of its latest offering: the $3 Grilled Steak Burritos, now available nationwide for a limited time. The product features full-sized, fully loaded burritos made with marinated, grilled steak.

The $3 Grilled Steak Burritos come in two flavor-forward builds designed to satisfy a range of cravings—from crisp and fresh to melty and indulgent:

Chipotle Ranch Grilled Steak Burrito

Crisp, fresh, and full of texture, this burrito features marinated grilled steak, Chipotle Ranch sauce, Avocado Ranch, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and crispy Fiesta tortilla strips—all wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Cheesy Melt Grilled Steak Burrito

Rich and creamy, this indulgent option combines marinated grilled steak with a melty three-cheese blend, Jalapeño Ranch, reduced-fat sour cream, and seasoned rice. It’s then grilled to perfection for added texture and flavor.

Both offerings are now part of Taco Bell’s Cravings Value Menu, which includes a variety of fan favorites priced at $3 or less—furthering the brand’s mission to provide accessible, satisfying options without compromising on flavor or portion size.

The $3 Grilled Steak Burritos are available starting today at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide, while supplies last.