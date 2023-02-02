Taco Bell to Offer Free Breakfast Box on Grubhub

On Monday, February 13, football fans can score one free Taco Bell “Bell Breakfast Box” when they spend $15 or more on their Taco Bell order on Grubhub. Diners can simply add the “Bell Breakfast Box” to their Taco Bell order, and it will automatically be discounted at checkout.

Diners can choose from three breakfast burrito options, satisfying 40% of surveyed diners that said a breakfast sandwich/burrito is their breakfast of choice post game night, including:

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Sausage

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak

Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Bacon Each Bounce Back Breakfast also includes two Cinnabon Delights, hash browns and a drink of choice ranging from coffee, signature Taco Bell drinks or a fountain drink.

Grubhub surveyed 1,039 adults 18+ via Dynata from January 12-January 13 with a margin of error of +/-2%

How to redeem