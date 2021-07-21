Taco Bell to Offer Free Tacos after Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Finals Comeback

Taco Bell partnered with the NBA, introducing the NBA Comebacks promotion, a revamped version of their ‘Steal A Game, Steal A Taco’ promo for the 2021 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV. Without the need for a stolen game this time, fans just had to look out for a comeback, which took place during last night’s series-ending Game 6 when the Milwaukee Bucks, who were trailing at halftime (42-47) came back to win the game (105-98) and the series against the Phoenix Suns, winning fans in the US a free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos.

Redemption details below:

· Taco Bell Rewards members will have early access to redeem their free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos starting on July 21.

· Fans redeeming via the Taco Bell website, app, or in-restaurant/kiosk will be able to enjoy a free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos all day on July 22.

· Fans redeeming via the restaurant will be able to select their choice of a Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, a Crunchy Taco, or Soft Taco all day on July 22.

This year, Taco Bell partnered with FanDuel, giving consumers the chance to place bets on the ‘NBA Comeback’ as an additional way for fans to engage with the 2021 NBA Finals.