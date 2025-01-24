Meghan Farren has been promoted to President of Taco Bell North America, effective February 10, the company said Friday. She replaces Scott Mezvinsky, who is set to succeed Sabir Sami as KFC CEO at the end of February 2025.

Farren is currently serving as General Manager of KFC UK and Ireland (UK&I) and has made a tremendous impact on the UK&I business across the last 10 years. From Innovation Director in 2011 to her more recent role as Chief Marketing Officer from 2015 to 2021, Farren is well renowned for her creative leadership and ambition.