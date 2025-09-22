Taco Bell today announced several key leadership appointments that accelerate the brand’s momentum as it grows into a truly global powerhouse. To unlock this next chapter, the company is sharpening its focus on three critical functions that will fuel its global ambitions: Brand, Digital & Technology, and Development.

Reflecting this strategy, Taylor Montgomery has been elevated to Global Chief Brand Officer, Luis Restrepo to Chief Marketing Officer, U.S., and Dane Mathews to Global Chief Digital & Technology Officer. In addition, Amy Ellis Durini’s role expands to include Strategy alongside her remit as International CMO, and Julie Davis adds Chief Development Officer of Taco Bell International to her responsibilities as Global Chief Legal Officer and Taco Bell Foundation Executive Sponsor.

“Taco Bell’s future is built on being both globally consistent and locally relevant,” said Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell CEO and Yum! Brands Chief Consumer Officer. “Taylor, Luis, Dane, Amy and Julie are exceptional leaders who embody our values and vision. Their passion for culture, innovation, and connection will ensure Taco Bell continues to resonate with fans everywhere, fueling growth for our franchisees and the brand globally. With this championship team in place, we’re ready to R.I.N.G. the Bell by relentlessly innovating for the next generation of growth.”

As Global Chief Brand Officer, Taylor Montgomery will lead Taco Bell’s brand vision worldwide, overseeing global brand creative, influencer and community engagement, and brand strategy. He will also join the Taco Bell Foundation board. Montgomery has been with Taco Bell since 2016, most recently serving as U.S. CMO where he spearheaded high-impact marketing campaigns including the annual Live Más LIVE brand innovation event, partnerships with cultural trailblazers like LeBron James to liberate the “Taco Tuesday” trademark, and breakthrough innovations like the Cantina Chicken and Decades menus that have deepened consumer connection.

Luis Restrepo, in his new role as U.S. CMO, will continue driving market share and consumer connection through breakthrough marketing platforms and product innovation. For the last two years, as Vice President of Brand & Product Marketing, he has overseen Taco Bell’s product pipeline and brand marketing efforts, leading a talented team behind game-changing innovation, like the Cheesy Street Chalupas, and integrated campaigns that pushed the brand forward.

As Global Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Dane Mathews will spearhead Taco Bell’s efforts to enhance customer and Team Member experiences through digital innovation and advanced technology solutions worldwide. Since joining Taco Bell in 2022, he has been instrumental in elevating the brand’s digital channels and loyalty ecosystem, driving the business to surpass $6 billion in digital sales, while also strengthening collaboration with Yum! Brands’ broader digital and tech teams.

Amy Ellis Durini will continue serving as International CMO while also taking on expanded responsibility for Strategy. In this dual role, she will help drive Taco Bell’s “Taco Magic” vision and build brand momentum across international markets, ensuring the brand continues to scale with relevance and consistency worldwide.

As Global Chief Legal Officer and Taco Bell Foundation Executive Sponsor, Julie Davis has long played a pivotal role in guiding the brand’s purpose and governance. Now, her remit expands to include Chief Development Officer of Taco Bell International, where she will focus on accelerating the brand’s international growth and development while continuing to lead global legal efforts and champion Taco Bell’s impact through the Foundation.

These moves come as Taco Bell continues to expand its international footprint and double down on the strategic areas of brand marketing and digital & technology. Together, they reflect the company’s vision for bold, connected leadership on a global scale, and its ambition to R.I.N.G. the Bell in pursuit of Relentlessly Innovative Next-Generation Growth.