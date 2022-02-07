Taco Bell Rolls Out Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

Available for a limited time beginning February 10, Taco Bell fans can get their hands on the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos. The arrival of the newest DLT in Taco Bell restaurants comes immediately after the launch of the Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, offering a limited edition DLT experience designed for Taco Bell’s biggest fans.



2022 also marks the 10th anniversary of the first DLT launch at Taco Bell, as well as the Taco Bell brand’s 60th anniversary. The new Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos provide an opportunity to celebrate the beloved menu item that’s become a staple fan-favorite, but with a new spicy twist.



The Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos contain a crunchy taco shell made of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, an all-new mash-up that combines the classic Cool Ranch flavor fans love with a spicy, bold crunch and loaded with the go-to taco toppings. It’s available a la carte for $1.99 and is also available in Supreme for $2.49. The DLT can also be added to the Build Your Own Cravings Box in the Taco Bell app and website.



For fans wanting to have their friends join in on the fun, Taco Bell is offering the below group options:

Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Variety DLT Party Pack Includes 6 Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch DLT and 6 Crunchy Tacos for $16.99.

Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch DLT Variety Meal for Two Includes 2 Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch DLTs, 2 Nacho Cheese DLTs, 2 Crunchy Tacos, 2 Cinnamon Twists and 2 large fountain drinks for $15.

