Friendsgiving isn’t just a holiday, it’s a cultural loophole. A break in the calendar where creativity is encouraged, traditions get tossed and the most surprising dish takes the spotlight. That’s why, after years of fan obsession, Taco Bell is finally dropping a dish made for this moment: Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie.

Unexpected in every way, it’s the iconic tropical Baja Blast flavor reimagined as a creamy key lime-style pie that’s more than your everyday dessert. It’s a statement in a sea of stuffing. Celebrating the Friendsgiving tradition with a signature Taco Bell twist, the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie is here for a good time, not a long-time starting November 6.

The Baja Blast Pie Lore

First teased at Live Más LIVE 2024, the Baja Blast Pie ignited excitement, becoming a legend devotees couldn’t wait to taste. Its cameo during last year’s 20th Bajaversary left fans hungry for more. Driven by a wave of fan-made memes, the community kept the dream alive until Taco Bell finally made it fork-ready for the fans. Now, hot on the heels of the buzzy Mountain Dew Baja Midnight launch, the Baja Blast legacy is expanding once again giving Friendsgiving a dessert as bold, innovative and unexpected as the holiday itself.

Baja Blast Pie: Yours by a Slice of Luck

More than a delightful dessert, the Baja Blast Pie is a Friendsgiving flex, making you the hero of thanksgiving. As one of Taco Bell’s most exclusive product launches to date, fans will need to act quickly to get the whole pie before it’s gone.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie: This limited-edition pie flips the legendary Tropical Lime flavor of Baja Blast into a creamy, key lime–style dessert, featuring a graham crumb crust and topped with whipped cream to create a one-of-a-kind Friendsgiving showstopper. Available nationwide in-store only for $19.99, the Baja Blast Pie is sold whole, giving those lucky enough to get their hands on it infinite bragging rights.

Blended, Blasted, and Built for Live Más Cafés

Taco Bell is putting a frosty twist on the Baja Blast Pie with the Baja Blast Pie Chiller, available starting November 6 exclusively at select Live Más Cafés in Southern California and Texas. The seasonal sip transforms the iconic dessert into a portable, personal treat that’s crafted for those who want to take the Baja Blast Pie experience beyond the Friendsgiving table.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie Chiller Beverage:This sweet and creamy frozen blended beverage features real pieces of the iconic Baja Blast Pie blended with a vanilla ice cream base, topped with whipped cream and churro crunch. Starting at $4.19 for a 16oz small or $4.59 for a 20oz medium, this limited time offering gives enthusiasts another way to indulge in the seasonal fun.

From Dirty Baja Blast to Baja Blast Pie, Taco Bell continues to prove that fandom fuels its boldest ideas. Only Taco Bell would take a cult-favorite soda, flip it into a pie and then double down with a Pie Chiller, all perfectly timed to crash Friendsgiving. Powered by fan passion and crafted to surprise, Taco Bell is leading the charge in bold, unexpected flavor experiences, and this is just the beginning.