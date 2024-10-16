Taco Bell’s back of house just got bigger and the Crunchwrap Supreme now has three flavor-packed new takes, incorporating eight new ingredients and flavors. After months of trial, error and innovation, Taco Bell is previewing three entirely new interpretations of its iconic Crunchwrap Supreme that feature unexpected ingredients like fiery hot chicken, and bold Thai-inspired and Indian-spiced flavors. Crafted by the brand’s inaugural TBX chef partners in collaboration with the Taco Bell Test Kitchen, these innovations are the first items to debut from the TBX program, launched earlier this year to bring fresh perspectives from emerging culinary talent into the Taco Bell Test Kitchen and offer fans entirely new ways to experience their Taco Bell favorites.

Following a complimentary, multi-day tasting preview in New York City on October 16 – 17, Taco Bell will further test the TBX crafted Crunchwrap Supremes to inform potential future availability in 2025. However, fans don’t have to wait to celebrate the spirit of TBX for themselves – for a limited time, Taco Bell is offering its Rewards Members up to $3 worth of free customizations so fans across the country can craft their own dream Crunchwrap Supreme.

Taking the Crunchwrap Supreme to New Heights

The Crunchwrap Supreme has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2005, beloved for its innovative hexagonal design and delicious combination of seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, and tostada shell wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. This year, three best-in-class powerhouse chefs Reuben Asaram, Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Lawrence “LT” Smith have taken it to new heights, bringing their own creative culinary perspectives to remix Taco Bell’s iconic menu item and deliver “a whole new kind of thing.”

Chef Ruben’s Indian Buffet Crunchwrap Supreme

This innovation puts flavors from Chef Reuben’s childhood front and center, featuring marinated, slow-roasted chicken tossed in a creamy tomato curry paired with Mexican-spiced rice. This craveable combination is layered with cucumber mint sauce for a burst of flavor, Taco Bell’s classic crunchy corn tostada, fresh lettuce, and bright pico de gallo. For a vegetarian** twist, fans can swap crispy potato bites, certified vegetarian by the American Vegetarian Association, as their protein of choice.

Chef Jenn’s Crispy Thai Noodle Crunchwrap Supreme

Taking inspiration from her Asian roots, Chef Jenn’s Crunchwrap Supreme features marinated grilled chicken tossed with a khao soi aioli and is paired with a crunchy wheat noodle nest to bring the item’s signature crunch. Jenn finishes off her creation with cool reduced fat sour cream, fresh onions and cilantro, plus an avocado basil ranch to add that South Texas twist to her Thai-inspired take.

Chef LT’s Southwest Hot CHX Crunchwrap Supreme

Inspired by memories of flavorful family gatherings, Chef LT’s Crunchwrap puts a modern, Southwest spin on the classic chicken nugget. His creation features nuggets tossed in salsa macha, Oaxaca-style mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheeses, a bright purple cabbage slaw, cilantro, apricot hot sauce and cool reduced fat sour cream to create a perfect balance of heat and craveability.

“We’ve long tried to push the boundaries of what culinary creativity can mean and our collaboration with these leading chefs allows us to honor different culinary traditions while creating bold, new bites that are distinctly Taco Bell,” shared Taco Bell Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews. “Our mantra for TBX has been ‘Our thing + their thing = a whole new kind of thing’ and we’re so excited to share these reimagined Crunchwrap Supremes with fans.”

Where to Taste These one-of-a-kind Crunchwrap Supremes are now available to fans over an exclusive two-day New York City preview. The TBX food truck will pop up in Williamsburg on October 16 and Washington Square Park on October 17 for fans to taste, snap a pic and experience these reimagined Crunchwrap Supremes firsthand!

Locations:

October 16: Williamsburg, NYC – 160 N 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM (While supplies last)

October 17: Washington Square Park, NYC – 14 Washington Square N, New York, NY 10011

Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM (While supplies last)

TBX chefs understand that the most delicious dishes are born from extensive research, trial and error—just like Taco Bell’s fan-favorite menu items, which can take up to 13 years to perfect and are tested based on fan feedback. This exclusive preview is crucial to that development journey, as fan cravings and feedback will inform future availability in 2025.

Free Crunchwrap Customization However, fans don’t have to wait to get a taste of the spirit of TBX for themselves! For a limited time, Taco Bell Rewards Members across the country can be their own TBX chef and put their own creative twist on the Crunchwrap Supreme by adding $3 worth of their favorite ingredients and customizations for free to their order via the Taco Bell app. This customization opportunity gives fans a taste of the creative process that goes into developing Taco Bell’s beloved dishes, just like the TBX chefs experienced!

While fans get creative, stay tuned for more details on the future availability of the reimagined TBX Crunchwrap Supremes. Until then, check out an all-new content series about TBX on Taco Bell’s YouTube channel.