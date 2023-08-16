Taco Bell Tests New Chicken Tacos and Chicken Strips

Taco Bell announced its testing two new craveable chicken options, Chile Crisp Chicken Tacos and Chile Crisp Chicken Strips in a one-restaurant test in Newport Beach, CA (4101 Jamboree Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92660), available now for one

week or while supplies last through ordering in the drive-thru and in-restaurant.

The new menu items feature a sweet, spicy, and citrusy Chile Crisp Sauce, elevating the flavors of the crispy chicken through bold and innovative ingredients. Crispy Chicken Meets Fresh and Bold Ingredients. An emerging trend the brand has its eyes on is how fans are craving chicken now more than ever.

Taco Bell sets to satisfy cravings by continuing to expand its chicken offerings

through the unveiling of the limited time Chile Crisp Chicken Tacos and Chile Crisp Chicken Strips. For the taco lovers out there, opt for the Chile Crisp Chicken Tacos.

Each Chile Crisp Chicken Taco includes a crispy chicken strip smothered in the all-new Chile Crisp Sauce, topped with spicy ranch, fresh lettuce and real shredded cheddar cheese layered on top of a warm flour tortilla. There are two tacos per order for $4.99.

For the hardcore chicken fans, opt for the Chile Crisp Chicken Strips which include three pieces of chicken layered with the signature Chile Crisp Sauce plus a side of spicy ranch for dipping for $4.99.

Chile Crisp Sauce Packed with Flavor Taking center stage in the new Chile Crisp Chicken Tacos and Chile Crisp Chicken Strips is the Chile Crisp Sauce, a sweet, spicy, and citrusy sauce packed with flavorful bits of guajillo, ancho and anaheim peppers, garlic, lime and other hints of aromatics.