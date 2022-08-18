Taco Bell Tests Proprietary Plant-Based Protein

Taco Bell is testing a proprietary plant-based protein in Birmingham, AL for a limited time. It is featured in the new Crispy Melt Taco and Nachos BellGrande, but fans can also try it in any menu item at no extra cost.

The Crispy Melt Taco starts with a freshly fried daily white corn shell tortilla with layers on layers of an indulgent, melty blend of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, plus warm nacho cheese sauce (did we mention there was cheese?).

The taco then features a choice of protein. Vegetarians and flexitarians alike will rejoice at the first option, which is a brand-new, boldly seasoned plant-based protein. A soy and pea protein proprietary blend, this protein is inspired by classic Taco Bell flavors. The taco is topped with crispy lettuce, even more cheddar cheese, juicy diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream.

Fans can also opt for the taco to be made with real seasoned beef. Regardless of protein, the Crispy Melt Taco is available for just $2.49.

During this test, the proprietary plant-based protein will also be featured in Nachos BellGrande, and it can be added to any menu item through order customization. The protein is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association (AVA).

The proprietary plant-based protein is craveable like only The Bell knows how, but it’s just the latest innovation in Taco Bell’s decades-long vegetarian journey. Other recent vegetarian tests have included the Cravetarian plant-based protein and the Naked Chalupa with a Crispy Plant-Based Shell, while Taco Bell's Beyond Meat product partnership will be available before the end of 2022.