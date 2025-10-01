Taco Bell is celebrating its biggest Taco Tuesday Drop of the year on National Taco Day, October 7, with $1 tacos, all-day Party Pack savings, and delivery deals that bring taco fans together nationwide.

Starting at 9 AM PDT, fans can snag a limited-edition National Taco Day T-shirt, followed by $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos every other hour from 11 AM to 5 PM. At 7 PM, Taco Bell will unlock the ultimate prize—100 lucky fans will win a year’s worth of free Taco Tuesday drops with a $160 Taco Bell Gift Card.

9AM: Exclusive National Taco Day T-Shirts (500 available for redemption)

11AM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available for redemption)

1PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available for redemption)

3PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available for redemption)

5PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available for redemption)

7PM: A year of Taco Tuesdays on Taco Bell (100 $160 gift cards available for redemption)

Even More Ways to Celebrate

$5 off Party Packs all day via the Taco Bell app, perfect for sharing with friends and family.

all day via the Taco Bell app, perfect for sharing with friends and family. Delivery exclusive BOGO tacos through DoorDash

This celebration is built on Taco Bell’s history of shaping National Taco Day: in 2023, the brand liberated the “Taco Tuesday” trademark, and in 2024, worked with the National Day Calendar to make sure National Taco Day would permanently fall on a Tuesday. Now in 2025, the stars (and the tacos) align once again for the ultimate celebration.

In Other News: Taco Bell and Salt & Straw have teamed up to launch The Tacolate — a chocolatey taco treat fans can snag nationwide starting Friday, October 3, at all Salt & Straw shops and online.