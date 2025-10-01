Taco Bell is celebrating its biggest Taco Tuesday Drop of the year on National Taco Day, October 7, with $1 tacos, all-day Party Pack savings, and delivery deals that bring taco fans together nationwide.
Starting at 9 AM PDT, fans can snag a limited-edition National Taco Day T-shirt, followed by $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Tacos every other hour from 11 AM to 5 PM. At 7 PM, Taco Bell will unlock the ultimate prize—100 lucky fans will win a year’s worth of free Taco Tuesday drops with a $160 Taco Bell Gift Card.
- 9AM: Exclusive National Taco Day T-Shirts (500 available for redemption)
- 11AM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available for redemption)
- 1PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available for redemption)
- 3PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available for redemption)
- 5PM: $1 Cantina Chicken Soft Taco (25,000 available for redemption)
- 7PM: A year of Taco Tuesdays on Taco Bell (100 $160 gift cards available for redemption)
Even More Ways to Celebrate
- $5 off Party Packs all day via the Taco Bell app, perfect for sharing with friends and family.
- Delivery exclusive BOGO tacos through DoorDash
This celebration is built on Taco Bell’s history of shaping National Taco Day: in 2023, the brand liberated the “Taco Tuesday” trademark, and in 2024, worked with the National Day Calendar to make sure National Taco Day would permanently fall on a Tuesday. Now in 2025, the stars (and the tacos) align once again for the ultimate celebration.
In Other News: Taco Bell and Salt & Straw have teamed up to launch The Tacolate — a chocolatey taco treat fans can snag nationwide starting Friday, October 3, at all Salt & Straw shops and online.