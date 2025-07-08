Taco Bell is teaming up with disruptive golf apparel powerhouse Bad Birdie to host a youth golf experience like no other: the Taco Bell x Bad Birdie Invitational. Held at the scenic Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, California, the two-day tournament brings together 16 of the country’s most promising junior golfers to compete for a chance to earn sponsor exemptions at the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass and the Puerto Rico Open.

But this isn’t just about birdies and fairways. The invitational marks the debut of the Taco Bell x Bad Birdie limited-edition merch capsule. Launching today, the vibrant and rebellious collection is designed to celebrate individuality, community, and rule-breaking on the course and beyond – offering fans a streetwear-infused spin on premium golf apparel.

Taco Bell x Bad Birdie Invitational: Fueling Golf’s Next Generation The Invitational kicked off on July 7 with a taco-filled Friends and Family Amateur experience, where participating junior athletes were welcomed with a casual team scramble alongside creators, Taco Bell executives, and All-Pro Wide Receiver Davante Adams. Today, the competition turns it up a notch with a full-day, fast-paced tournament structure: an 18-hole stroke play round followed by single-elimination match play to determine the top boy and girl champions. The winners will receive rare sponsor exemptions giving them the chance to tee off in one real pro event each and chase their dreams at the next level.

As part of the invitational’s mission to give back and uplift the communities these athletes represent, the Taco Bell Foundation will make a $2,500 grant to one mission- aligned nonprofit selected by each participating junior golfer for a total of $40,000 in grants. The initiative underscores Taco Bell and Taco Bell Foundation’s commitment to championing youth ambition both on and off the course.

“We’re excited to swing into new territory with Bad Birdie — a brand that’s redefined expressive, unconventional fashion on and off the golf course,” said Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. “This partnership brings our shared love for breaking the mold in a way that celebrates individuality, opens the doors for the next generation of cultural rebel golfers, and delivers something totally unexpected for fans.”

Serving Bold Looks on the Green: Taco Bell x Bad Birdie Collection The Taco Bell x Bad Birdie Collection is an explosion of color and creativity, dropping today at 10 AM PT for the general public on BadBirdieGolf.com and exclusively for Taco Bell Rewards Members, the collection will be available purchase early, at 9 AM PT via a link posted the Taco Bell app*. The collection features statement-making pullovers, hats, and premium golf accessories — all fusing Taco Bell’s iconic Live Más flair with Bad Birdie’s modern performance fits.

Tournament attendees were the first to preview and rock select pieces from the drop, embodying the capsule’s mission to break molds and rewrite golf dress codes.

“At Bad Birdie, we believe in pushing boundaries while staying true to who we are,” said Jason Richardson, CEO of Bad Birdie. “Partnering with Taco Bell felt natural from day one because both of our brands thrive at the intersection of bold creativity and community. This capsule is about celebrating individuality, and the invitational is about empowering the next generation of athletes to express themselves with confidence and purpose.”

*A limited number of Taco Bell x Bad Birdie collection items will be available for Early Access purchase from 7/8/25 at 9 am PT-7/8/25 at 9:59 am PT to Taco Bell Reward Members. Members will be able to access the items via a link on the Taco Bell App homepage that will allow them Early Access to purchase the product on badbirdiegolf.com while supplies last. Once the limited number of select items are sold, no further purchases will be allowed until the national retail sales launch on 7/8/25 at 10 am PT. Non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations. Terms and conditions apply.