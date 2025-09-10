On Tuesday, September 16, Taco Bell will open two new Live Más Café locations in Southern California, as it begins expanding its bold beverage concept.

Grand opening celebrations will be held at both locations, filled with games, swag, a DJ, giveaways and more (varying by location):

San Diego – 11688 Carmel Mtn Rd, San Diego, CA

– 11688 Carmel Mtn Rd, San Diego, CA Irvine – 4101 Campus Dr, Irvine, CA

Following a successful launch in Chula Vista last year, the Live Más Café experience reimagines Taco Bell as a café-style destination with 20+ handcrafted drinks made-to-order by “Bellristas” — from refreshing Refrescas to specialty coffees and seasonal sips like the new Caramel Apple Empanada Chiller. The creamy frozen beverage, blended with pieces of the fan favorite empanada, will be available for a limited time at the Chula Vista, San Diego and UC Irvine Live Más Café locations.

With a goal of driving $5B in beverage sales by 2030, the café concept positions Taco Bell at the forefront of beverage innovation. This expansion reflects the brand’s roots in the SoCal region as the home of Taco Bell’s biggest ideas.