Taco Bell Unleashes Steak Chile Verde Fries

Hot off the heels of last month’s Yellowbird Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is bringing the heat once more with its latest Nacho Fries innovation. Featuring Taco Bell’s all-new zesty Chile Verde sauce, the new Steak Chile Verde Fries are available for fries fans nationwide starting today through June 28, or while supplies last.

The new Steak Chile Verde Fries feature a new Chile Verde sauce that incorporates jalapeño, lime and zesty herbs. This sauce is poured on top of crispy, spiced fries along with Taco Bell’s signature warm nacho cheese sauce, three cheese blend, reduced fat sour cream, crunchy Fiesta strips and marinated and grilled steak. Fans can grab this newest menu addition for $4.49.

“Spicy, crunchy, saucy. These are the flavor and texture profiles our fans crave time and time again at each Nacho Fries moment,” says Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Chief Food Innovation Officer. “Our Food Innovation team wanted to create a layers of flavors for Nacho Fries and we’re proud of the boldness of the new Chile Verde sauce. You can really taste the balanced pops of lime, garlic and jalapeño in the sauce and it’s the perfect pairing for our beloved Nacho Fries.”

Craving more? Fans can also try the Steak Chile Verde Fries Burrito, consisting of the same flavors and ingredients as the Steak Chile Verde Fries, but wrapped in a warm tortilla for $3.99*. For the vegetarians in the group, both the topped fries and burrito can also be made vegetarian for $3.79 and $3.49, respectively.

Taco Bell’s Steak Chile Verde Fries, Steak Chile Verde Fries Burrito and vegetarian variations can be ordered through Taco Bell’s app, in-store, at the drive-thru and via third party delivery for a limited-time. Classic fry fanatics can enjoy the Nacho Fries a la carte for $1.99 or alongside other signature items like the Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Doritos Locos Taco and a medium fountain drink by ordering the Deluxe Cravings Box for $8.49.