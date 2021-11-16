Taco Bell Unveils New Friendsgiving Party Packs

Friendsgiving is here and, this year, Taco Bell wants to make you the hero of your holiday gathering by offering free Friendsgiving Party Packs for its most loyal fans and showing everyone how to make their own Taco Bell-inspired dishes.

Taco Bell Rewards is the best place for fans to gain access to exclusive offers and freebies all year long while earning rewards. For the first time ever, those passionate fans who have reached FIRE! Rewards status will gain exclusive access to the limited amount of free Taco Bell Friendsgiving Party Packs to complement their spread while supplies last.

FIRE! members will be emailed a link with instructions for how to order their Friendsgiving Party Pack on Wednesday, 11/17 at 10am PST. Once the email goes out, the offer will be available on a first-come basis. Each pack includes the below ready-to-heat Taco Bell-inspired recipes that come in reusable ceramic Taco Bell branded bakeware and Friendsgiving decor, and will be delivered to their doorsteps on 11/19.

Cinnabon Delights Candied Yams – It’s sugar, spice and everything nice. This decadent holiday dish is just like your mom’s classic recipe with a Taco Bell twist.

Rolls with HOT! Sauce Packet Butter – Is butter a carb? Who cares when it’s blended with Taco Bell’s HOT! Sauce and melted on fluffy dinner rolls. #treatyourself

Green Bean Casserole Supreme – With all the cheesy and craveable components of a Taco Supreme, this classic side dish just got upgraded to your favorite guilty pleasure.

Build Your Own Dessert Nachos – Chocolate and caramel sauces, plus unique Taco Bell crunchy toppings for your pals to drizzle over triangle-shaped shortbread cookies.

These flips on the tradish were created by Taco Bell’s Executive Chef Rene Pisciotti, responsible for epic Friendsgiving recipes of years past like the Crunchy Taco Shepherd's Pie, Rolled Chicken Tacos Bisque or Fire Tortilla Chip Crusted Chicken.