BAJA BLAST is turning 20 years old and to commemorate this major milestone, Taco Bell is giving fans what they deserve: more BAJA BLAST, more often, and in entirely new ways. Whether your go-to method for BAJA BLAST enjoyment is sip or straw it’s time to make room for the spoon as the MTN DEW BAJA BLAST Gelato makes its nationwide debut on September 3 exclusively for Taco Bell Rewards Members.

Baja Bliss All Season Long

A milestone as important as this deserves an equally epic celebration. Taco Bell and MTN DEW are bringing fans along for the ride with exciting promotions and a special MTN DEW BAJA BLAST-inspired Tuesday Drop to celebrate the 20th BAJAVERSARY. Here’s how to celebrate:

FREE BAJAVERSARY FREEZE OR DRINK (Exclusively on 7/29 for one day only) – Come celebrate with us! Head to your nearest Taco Bell or order on the Taco Bell app to get a free medium-sized MTN DEW BAJA BLAST fountain drink or regular-sized BAJA BLAST Freeze.

STANLEY X BAJAVERSARY TUMBLER TUESDAY DROP (Dropping on 8/13 at 2 p.m. PST via the Taco Bell app) – Reward Members should keep an eye on the Taco Bell app Tuesday Drops page for their chance to score a limited-edition Stanley x BAJAVERSARY tumbler to quench their thirst in style. The first 20 users to redeem one of these limited-edition tumblers on the day of the drop will be able to quench their thirst with free MTN DEW BAJA BLAST for one year!

MTN DEW BAJA BLAST GELATO (Starting 9/3 for Taco Bell Rewards Members) – Developed by PepsiCo Foodservice in partnership with Taco Bell and with a limited release in 2023, the delicious and highly-anticipated gelato will be making its nationwide debut for a limited time, exclusive to Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Taco Bell app. As first announced at this year’s Live Más LIVE event, the creamy and delicious treat is infused with the iconic MTN DEW BAJA BLAST tropical lime flavor and is a perfect complement to any cheesy, spicy, saucy order on the Taco Bell menu.

$1 HAPPIER HOUR – Every day from 2 – 5 p.m., Taco Bell fans can get a $1 medium-sized MTN DEW BAJA BLAST fountain drink or regular-sized BAJA BLAST Freeze. Don’t forget about Taco Bell’s free in-store refills available year-round when dining in-restaurant.

Relentless Innovation: What’s Next for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST?

Since its debut in 2004, this iconic tropical lime-flavored beverage has become a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and a staple in Taco Bell orders. From the Baja Bar at Bell Hotel to MTN DEW BAJA BLAST in the Metaverse, the endless potential for culinary innovation and pop culture fanfare makes BAJA BLAST the perfect partner for flavor exploration into the next decade.

“For two decades, MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has been the drink that loyal fans just can’t get enough of. We’re extremely proud of the synonymous, iconic duo Taco Bell and BAJA BLAST have become,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. “We’re celebrating this incredible milestone just as much as our die-hard Baja fans and can’t wait to share even more epic experiences, innovations and rewards as we continue to fuel our fans’ love for BAJA BLAST.”

The excitement for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST doesn’t stop here! Taco Bell is constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to bring fans fresh twists on fan-favorites, and BAJA BLAST is no different. Fans can stay tuned for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ PIE coming later this year.

“MTN DEW BAJA BLAST and Taco Bell have proven to be an unbeatable match over the years and all the credit goes to our brands loyal fanbases,” said JP Bittencourt, Vice President of Marketing at Mountain Dew. “We’re constantly inspired by our fans and feed off their energy, which drives our urge to deliver breakthrough innovations and exclusive offerings to thank those who have supported us – whether it’s our diehard fans from day one to new consumers who continue to join our fandom each and every day.”