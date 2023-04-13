Taco Bell’s Beefy Crunch Burrito Wins Menu Launch Showdown

The votes have been tallied after a close race between Taco Bell’s Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos and The Beefy Crunch Burrito to see which retired menu item would make a comeback for a limited time and the brand is ready to call a victor: The Beefy Crunch Burrito.

Fans can celebrate their impact on Taco Bell menus and indulge in the throwback item at all participating restaurants nationwide in early August.

What started off as a race too close to call, the Beefy Crunch Burrito eventually beat out its competitor winning 59.9 percent of votes. Taco Bell Rewards members brought the heat with over 950K votes from the time polls opened on March 30 to when they closed on April 12.

We knew the Beefy Crunch Movement, made up of more than 66,000 followers across various social media platforms was going to be tough to beat. Day in and day out this community rallied and reminded its members to vote daily for the return of their most-cherished menu item.

“It’s a great day for our movement as devoted Beefy Crunch Burrito fans everywhere have made their voices heard,” says Beefy Crunch Movement Founder, Richard Axton. “We rallied the burrito’s biggest fans daily, if not twice daily, to vote early and often and I’m overjoyed the Beefy Crunch Burrito will make its comeback because of these passionate fans who are hungrier than ever to see its return. August can’t come soon enough!”