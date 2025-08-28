Taco Bell’s Decades Menu is back, and this time, it’s bringing the 2000s with it. Launching nationwide on September 9, Taco Bell’s Decades Y2K Menu reintroduces the most-hyped items from the golden age of Y2K innovation, all for $3 or less. Fan-favorites like the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, 7-Layer Burrito, Chili Cheese Burrito, and Double Decker Taco are making their long-awaited return for a limited time. And for Taco Bell Rewards Members, the Y2K-fest kicks off with early access to the beloved Caramel Apple Empanada from September 2 through 8, in-app only, before it hits menus nationwide.

But the Decades Y2K celebration goes far beyond the menu. Taco Bell is opening up its own Y2K time capsule, channeling the bold fashion and nostalgic style of the era. In partnership with throwback heavyweight Ed Hardy, Rewards Members will have a chance to cop a one-of-a-kind collab hat, plus exclusive Y2K merch including a Y2K digital watch and vintage-style shirts – available first come first serve through weekly Tuesday Drops, September 2 through September 16:

9/2 : Fans have one shot to claim a blinged out Ed Hardy hat, perfect for getting their Y2K on – 500 dropping at 2PM PT.

: Fans have one shot to claim a blinged out Ed Hardy hat, perfect for getting their Y2K on – 500 dropping at 2PM PT. 9/9 : Snag one of 500 Y2K-inspired digital watches before time runs out – the clock starts ticking at 2PM PT.

: Snag one of 500 Y2K-inspired digital watches before time runs out – the clock starts ticking at 2PM PT. 9/16: Rock the vintage-style Decades Y2K T-Shirt and unleash your inner 2000s ego. Only 500 are up for grabs at 2pm PT, so don’t sleep on it!

To mark the jump back to the 2000s, the Decades Y2K Menu is going full send tonight in L.A. with a one-night-only Decades Y2K Party, fronted by Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon, channeling the energy of the 2000s with every spin. It’s a fitting tribute to the decade that gave rise to the Crunchwrap Supreme, now celebrating its 20th Anniversary as one of Taco Bell’s most iconic, best-selling menu items. And of course, guests will be the first to taste the full Decades Y2K Menu in all its Y2K glory.

Just when you think you’ve reached peak Y2K, the most 2000s era surprise of all arrives: the Crunchkin – Taco Bell’s first digital pet, inspired by our iconic menu items. The Crunchkin is a cute companion that you care for and feed but with a distinctly Taco Bell twist. As you play and participate, it grows, evolving with qualifying Decades Y2K Menu purchases – giving you access to exclusive in-app mini-games, bonus point challenges, and earning Taco Bell Rewards along the way. At the end of the journey, Taco Bell Rewards Members who fully evolve their Crunchkin unlock the opportunity to enter in a sweepstakes for a chance to win the limited-edition Taco Bell Y2K Merch Capsule, packed with Decades Y2K merch. See tacobell.com/legal/decades-crunchkin for Official Rules and details on how to request an entry without making a purchase.

“No one did the 2000s like Taco Bell. That era gave us some of our most iconic menu items, including the Crunchwrap Supreme, which remains one of our best-sellers two decades later,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer. “Fans have never stopped asking for these items, and honestly, we’ve missed them too. But Decades Y2K isn’t just about the menu. It’s about reliving the flavors, the fashion, and the fun that made that moment in time unforgettable – and letting our fans be the first to live it all over again.”

Rebooted Favorites in the Decades Y2K Menu

Taco Bell is opening the vault and bringing back five of its most iconic Y2K menu items, all priced at $3 or less. These aren’t just throwbacks – they’re certified legends, backed by cult followings, online rabbit holes, and fan petitions that refused to let them go. Beginning September 2, Taco Bell Rewards Members can enjoy the Caramel Apple Empanada for a limited time before the full Decades Y2K Menu drops on September 9.

Y2K Favorites Fans Never Stopped Craving:

Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos : The legendary sequel to the original Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, this mouthwatering twist has sparked fan petitions for years – all demanding its return to the menu. The original taco shell is swapped for the crunchy, tangy Cool Ranch® Doritos shell filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheddar cheese – available for $2.49.

: The legendary sequel to the original Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, this mouthwatering twist has sparked fan petitions for years – all demanding its return to the menu. The original taco shell is swapped for the crunchy, tangy Cool Ranch® Doritos shell filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheddar cheese – available for $2.49. Double Decker Taco : First introduced in 1995 with an epic return in 2006, the Double Decker Taco gained widespread popularity and is beloved by all. Fans have kept it alive through menu hacks and in-app voting. A comforting bean-filled soft tortilla wrapped around a crunchy taco shell and filled with savory seasoned beef, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese – available for $2.49.

: First introduced in 1995 with an epic return in 2006, the Double Decker Taco gained widespread popularity and is beloved by all. Fans have kept it alive through menu hacks and in-app voting. A comforting bean-filled soft tortilla wrapped around a crunchy taco shell and filled with savory seasoned beef, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese – available for $2.49. 7-Layer Burrito : A vegetarian staple and customization icon, the 7-Layer Burrito has lived in fan memory as the gold standard of Taco Bell layering. It is a perfect harmony of refried beans, seasoned rice, reduced-fat sour cream, guacamole, crisp lettuce, diced tomatoes, and three-cheese blend wrapped inside a flour tortilla for $2.49.

: A vegetarian staple and customization icon, the 7-Layer Burrito has lived in fan memory as the gold standard of Taco Bell layering. It is a perfect harmony of refried beans, seasoned rice, reduced-fat sour cream, guacamole, crisp lettuce, diced tomatoes, and three-cheese blend wrapped inside a flour tortilla for $2.49. Chili Cheese Burrito : IYKYK. The Chili Cheese Burrito – a cult favorite and most passionately pursued menu item – sparked a fan-run Chili Cheese Burrito Tracker to hunt down locations that still serve it. It has hearty chili and cheddar cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Now it’s back everywhere, and yours for $2.99.

: IYKYK. The Chili Cheese Burrito – a cult favorite and most passionately pursued menu item – sparked a fan-run Chili Cheese Burrito Tracker to hunt down locations that still serve it. It has hearty chili and cheddar cheese wrapped inside a flour tortilla. Now it’s back everywhere, and yours for $2.99. Caramel Apple Empanada: Since its debut in the early 2000s, the Caramel Apple Empanada has built a passionate fanbase pleading for its revival. The crispy golden crust filled with warm apple pieces and a creamy caramel filling is back from the vault for just $2.99.

And because no Decades Y2K celebration would be complete without honoring the hexagon hero that defined the 2000s, Taco Bell is also marking 20 years of the Crunchwrap Supreme. To celebrate, fans can purchase the new $9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box, which features the Crunchwrap Supreme, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, Crunchy Taco, Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium fountain drink. Rolling deep or just really hungry? The Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos will also be featured in a new Variety Taco Party Pack – six Crunchy Tacos, six Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, and endless 2000s vibes.

Fan-Exclusive Access to the Decades Y2K Drop IRL

A select crew of Los Angeles area Taco Bell Rewards Members scored tickets to tonight’s Y2K party in Los Angeles, where they will get first bites of the new Decades Y2K Menu and first access to the limited-edition Taco Bell Y2K Merch Capsule. Because if anyone’s getting first dibs, it’s the fans.

Y2K Nostalgia Awaits

Download the Taco Bell app and follow @TacoBell to unlock the full Y2K experience – menu, merch opportunities, and more.