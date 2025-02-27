When Taco Bell launched the Crunchwrap Supreme in 2005, it quickly became a fan-favorite —stacking layers of crunch, cheese, and bold flavors into a portable package. Over the past 20 years, it’s become an icon, inspiring craveable variations like Vegan and Breakfast Crunchwraps to spicy limited-time twists. Now, for its 20th anniversary in 2025, Taco Bell is taking the Crunchwrap in a bold new direction with the all-new Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders—a snackable, dippable evolution of the original.

A Fun-Sized Twist on the Classic: Each order includes two sliders expertly layered with grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and a mini tostada, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Each order includes two sliders expertly layered with grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and a mini tostada, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. A Cheesy Bonus: The best part? The all-new Green Chile Queso, infused with real green chiles, paired to add a kick of bold cheesy flavor from first bite to final dip.

The best part? The all-new Green Chile Queso, infused with real green chiles, paired to add a kick of bold cheesy flavor from first bite to final dip. Perfect Bite, Every Bite: Available nationwide starting Thursday alongside the all-new Caliente Cantina Chicken menu, the Steak & Queso Crunchwrap Sliders are perfectly portioned and portable, proving that fun-sized means all the best parts in every bite.