Taco Bell’s beverage business continues to heat up. Following this summer’s announcement of its national rollout, the brand’s Live Más Café concept is officially making its Texas debut — with locations opening in Dallas on November 6 and Houston on November 20.

This national expansion builds on the success of the Live Más Cafés that have opened across Southern California since the first opened in late 2024, with promising results including:

Already selling 900+ drinks per day at the Café in Irvine, CA, that opened September 2025 1 in 3 orders include a Live Más Café-specific drink

at the Café in Irvine, CA, that opened September 2025 Taco Bell has sold over 600 million beverages in 2025 , as of August 2025 A 16% increase from 2024

, as of August 2025 62% of all Taco Bell orders have included a beverage in 2025 so far

These results reflect Taco Bell making strong progress towards its goal of having a $5 billion beverage business by 2030.

Taylor Montgomery, Global Chief Brand Officer of Taco Bell: “Live Más Café was created in response to what we’re seeing from Gen Z, a real cultural shift where beverages are becoming lifestyle drivers. We’ve always been about bold innovation, but not just for the sake of it. We do it to create connection and give our fans more moments to live más throughout the day. Live Más Café is another example of how we take what we do best — craveable, fun, and a little bit rebellious — and bring it into a whole new space.”