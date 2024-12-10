Taco Bell is setting the stage for 2025 with the return of Live Más LIVE on January 28 at the iconic Hollywood Palladium. The brand’s tech-inspired Live Más LIVE experience is back for an encore performance to unveil 2025’s biggest innovations—on and off the menu. Attendees will get exclusive access to cutting-edge products, groundbreaking partnerships, live entertainment, and the ultimate fan celebration.

In February, the inaugural Live Más LIVE event revealed the most craveworthy menu items of the year. The livestreamed keynote introduced over 30 new products across Taco Bell’s development pipeline, test and national restaurant launches, including the Cheesy Chicken Crispanada, Cheesy Street Chalupas, Cantina Chicken Menu, MTN DEW BAJA BLAST™ Gelato, Big Cheez-It® Crunchwrap Supreme, and more. The event also marked the launch of innovative collaborations with Salt & Straw, Beekeeper Coffee, and emerging chefs through the TBX program, pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity and partnerships.

Unlocking Access to Live Más LIVE 2025

Taco Bell’s Live Más LIVE will be streamed live for all on Taco Bell’s YouTube channel on January 28, 2025 at 5PM PT and Rewards Members can catch tickets to the show IRL. On Tuesday, December 10 at 2PM PST, Taco Bell FIRE! Tier Rewards Members have the opportunity to sign up for complimentary hotel accommodation, a voucher towards travel and expenses plus tickets via Tuesday Drops on the app on a first come first served basis. Be on the lookout for other opportunities for Rewards Members to come!

“Live Más LIVE is all about celebrating the passion and energy of our fans, whether they’re joining us in person or tuning in online, and this year, we’re turning things up a notch,” said Sean Tresvant, CEO of Taco Bell. “We’re bringing fans closer than ever before by giving them exclusive access to the innovation, collaborations, and unforgettable experiences that define Taco Bell. To ‘Live Más’ in 2025 isn’t just about what’s on the menu—it’s about connecting with our community, pushing boundaries, and reimagining what it means to be part of the Taco Bell family.”

More Ways to Live Más

Taco Bell continues investing in fan-forward experiences that go beyond menu innovation. By embracing digital-first solutions, fostering creativity and rewarding loyal fans, Taco Bell is building a culture of connection and collaboration that puts fans in the driver’s seat.